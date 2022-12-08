Altilium and NGM to enter joint nickel project

Altilium and NGM announced their new partnership with the goal to push their DNi Process to market.

UK-based Altilium is aiming to centralise the market with Western Australia’s New Generation Minerals to launch a joint nickel processing plant in WA.

The ‘DNi Process’ plant is planned to be set in NGM’s Lake Yindarlgooda deposit near Kalgoorlie and is intended to produce at least 16,000 tonnes of nickel and cobalt hydroxide per year.

The DNi Process is described by Altilium as a “ground-breaking method for extracting nickel, cobalt and other constituted metals contained in laterite ore”.

Altilium highlights WA as a premium mining location where global battery users would want to obtain resources, saying there is an opportunity to increase production of sustainably produced nickel, cobalt and laterite ore.

Altilium cites the suggestion in the 2021 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies that “Western Australia is the number one ranked jurisdiction” for their Investment Attractiveness Index. WA rose to the number one spot in 2021 after coming in at fourth in 2020.

Altilium chief executive officer (CEO) Chris Gower predicts the joint venture will explore new ways to access the critical minerals.

“We see our DNi Process as being able to unlock nickel and cobalt deposits such as NGM’s in one of the most sustainable mining districts in the world,” Gower said.

“We see huge value in being able to provide the EV (electric vehicle) industry with a clean, sustainable supply of nickel and cobalt, and help Australia increase its role as a top player in the worldwide transition to EVs.”

New Generation Minerals CEO Arthur Darivas said the new tech’s high utility will be of interest to future partners.

“We see Altilium’s DNi Process as a key enabler to unlock laterite ore extraction close to infrastructure for us,” he said.

“The technology offers the prospect of more sustainable production of battery metals, and we believe this will be very attractive to downstream buyers, the Australian Government, and other companies we may partner with holding laterite ores.”