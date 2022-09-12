All go for garnet at Port Gregory

Scoping study results from Heavy Minerals’ Port Gregory garnet project in Western Australia have indicated robust economics of proceeding with the venture.

They showed a 16-year mine life with the potential to extend with further successful drilling (planned for 2022), low Capex, and high margins, with production averaging 141 kilotonnes of garnet and 6kt of ilmenite product per annum.

Executive director Nic Matich said the study results demonstrated the potential for the project to be developed into a long life and economic mining operation and bodes well for the future, as the company looks to potentially transition to the development stage.

“With a second phase of drilling at the Port Gregory project currently being planned, the next few months should put the company in a position to conduct a feasibility study and progress offtake discussions with interested parties,” he said.