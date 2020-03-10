Alkane encounters NSW high grade gold intercepts

Alkane Resources has delivered high grade gold results for the Roswell prospect in East Lachlan, New South Wales, with its resource definition drilling program nearing completion.

Roswell prospects’ latest intercepts include one metre grading at 38.9 grams of gold per tonne from 187 metres.

Meanwhile, another intercept that includes 49 metres at 8.71 grams of gold per tonne from 218 metres has given further promise.

The Roswell deposit will now progress from inferred resources to indicated/measured resource status.

As part of the resource definition drilling program, Alkane’s San Antonio prospect, located south of the Roswell prospect, is also showing success.

San Antonio’s significant intercepts span from three metres at 12.4 grams of gold per tonne from 144 metres, to 18 metres grading of 1.51 grams of gold per tonne from 201 metres.

With the first phase of drilling complete at San Antonio, final assays remain pending with a second phase expected to go ahead with a further 50,000 metres of drilling already under way.

The two prospects are forecast to produce additional ore feed for the Tomingley gold operations (TGO) in the future.