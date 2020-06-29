Alcoa to strengthen WA operations with new recruitment drive

Alcoa has launched its 2021 apprenticeship recruitment campaign in the face of COVID-19 and a weakened economy.

The company plans to recruit 24 apprentices, who will commence the program and join 101 other apprentices in Western Australia in January next year.

Participants are set to earn a nationally recognised trade certificate in mechanical fitting, heavy duty plant mechanics, fabrication and welding or industrial electrical instrumentation upon completing the four-year apprenticeships.

Alcoa announced that it is offering industry competitive remuneration and benefits, with employees being able to live close to operations, which are in the Peel region and Perth.

Alcoa human resources and employee relations director Matthew Gleeson said the company remained committed to skills development for existing and future workers.

“These might be uncertain times, but we have stable and efficient operations in Western Australia that will exist for decades to come and tradespeople are critical to our ongoing success,” Gleeson said.

“We’re looking for people with problem solving and communication skills and who like to be involved in their communities and other activities.”

An Alcoa first-year mechanical fitter apprentice at the Kwinana alumina refinery, Neesh Truscott said she was initially impressed by the refinery’s size, activity and alumina production process.

“You will not regret (applying for an apprenticeship) as Alcoa is a great company to work for and the apprenticeship will set you on a clear career path,” she said.

Alcoa employs around 3750 people in Western Australia.

Applications for the 2021 Alcoa apprenticeship program are open until July 27.