Alcoa hands contract to Worley amid assets review

Alcoa of Australia has awarded a three-year services contract to Worley for its mining, refining and smelting operations.

Under the contract, Worley will provide engineering and delivery services for Alcoa’s site-based works program.

This builds on an existing relationship between Worley and Alcoa, where the engineering company has been selected as the preferred provider for baseload works across Alcoa’s Wagerup, Pinjarra and Kwinana alumina refineries.

It is also the chosen provider at Alcoa’s Bunbury port terminal and the Willowdale and Huntly bauxite mining operations in Western Australia.

The latest contract will see Worley’s teams in Perth and Geelong execute their services on the back of the global delivery team.

“As Australia’s leading energy services company, we are pleased to continue supporting Alcoa’s Australian operations,” Worley chief executive Chris Ashton said.

“This portfolio is one of the largest in our mining, minerals and metals business and includes our specialist alumina, bauxite and aluminium teams.”

Worley will also support Alcoa’s Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Alcoa announced earlier this year that it was evaluating the competitiveness of its existing production capacities, focussing on 1.5 million tonnes of global smelting capacity and four million tonnes of global alumina refining capacity.