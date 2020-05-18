Agrimin achieves major status for Mackay potash project

The Australian government has granted a major project status to Agrimin’s Mackay potash project in Western Australia, highlighting its significance to the economy.

Agrimin aims to produce 426,000 tonnes of SOP fertiliser a year over a 20-year lifespan, which equals to an estimated annual sales revenue of $315 million.

With Australia’s potash industry still in its emerging stages, major project status will provide extra government support to Agrimin’s flagship project, advancing the company’s endeavour to become the largest seaborne supplier of premium quality sulphate of potash (SOP).

The project status will last for a three-year period, assisting Agrimin to moving the project forward through its approvals, project funding and construction phases.

“We are delighted to receive this support from the Australian Federal Government as we advance our strategy of becoming the world’s leading seaborne supplier of SOP fertiliser,” Agrimin chief executive Mark Savich said.

“The world-class Mackay potash project will produce a premium quality SOP product and is located on the doorstep of Asia Pacific’s key growth markets.

“The granting of major project status is an acknowledgement of the Mackay potash project as being of strategic significance to Australia, along with producing long-term benefits through a contribution to exports, employment and infrastructure development.”

Australia’s Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews granted the status to the Mackay potash project after identifying its potential to be a key driver in Australia’s economy.

“The project will create approximately 300 jobs during construction and 200 jobs during operations, and is estimated to support more than 600 jobs through the broader region and supply chain,” Andrews said.

“New jobs and more revenue for the sector will be crucial as the economy continues to deal with and recover from the effects of COVID-19.

“Value-adding to our critical minerals offers Australia huge economic opportunities but given this fertiliser is used extensively by our farmers, it can also further strengthen our sovereign capability.”

Located in East Pilbara, the Mackay potash project is set to boost infrastructure for the local community, according to Federal Member for Durack Melissa Price.

“This project will contribute to the livelihoods of those living in Kiwirrkurra and surrounds, with the creation of a sealed road, sealed airstrip and improved communications,” she said.

“It will decrease travel times and increase the connectivity of remote Indigenous towns with larger centres, improving the ability of Indigenous people to access key services.”