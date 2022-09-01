Agnico Eagle to trial Sandvik BEV loader

Leading miner Agnico Eagle will explore the benefits of battery electric underground technology by trialling the Sandvik LH518B underground loader at its Fosterville Gold Mine in the second half of 2022.

The Fosterville operation, located 20 kilometres from Bendigo, will become the first mine on Australia’s East Coast and only the second in the country to take delivery of the new Sandvik loader.

Featuring advanced Lithium-Iron Phosphate battery technology, the LH518B produces zero underground exhaust emissions and emits significantly less heat than its diesel counterparts.

Exciting opportunity



“As a company, we’re committed to exploring new technologies to further enhance our extensive health and safety programs and to fully integrate sustainability into everything we do,” Fosterville Gold Mine general manager Lance Faulkner said.

“And so, we’re delighted to be putting the LH518B into service at Fosterville. We’re interested to see just what kind of difference it can make in terms of efficiency and the underground working environment, and we look forward to working closely with Sandvik.”

Featuring a 600kW drivetrain, the Sandvik LH518B allows for higher acceleration than conventional loaders as well as fast ramp speeds, resulting in short cycle times. Courtesy of its space-efficient battery system and driveline, it is the most compact 18-tonne loader on the market, capable of fitting in a 4.5 x 4.5 metre tunnel.

Andrew Dawson, Sandvik business line manager for load & haul, said that with the advantages Sandvik battery electric vehicles (BEVs) bring in terms of safety, efficiency and sustainability, it’s no surprise they are rapidly gaining popularity among underground operators.

“By trialling the Sandvik LH518B, Agnico Eagle is putting itself at the forefront of this emerging technology and showing its environmental credentials,” Dawson said.

“Not only does the loader produce no underground emissions and significantly reduced heat, but it also delivers new levels of productivity. It all makes for a safer, more comfortable, more controlled underground environment.”

AutoSwap technology

Faulkner said another attractive feature of the Sandvik LH518B is the ability to quickly and simply swap out the battery cage. Sandvik’s AutoSwap technology allows for a depleted battery to be offloaded and a fully charged one loaded in as little as six minutes, with no need for lifting infrastructure.

“It’s crucial that new technologies are sustainable and safe, but also that they contribute to the efficiency and smooth running of our mining operation. From what we have heard about the new Sandvik loader, it will deliver on all three fronts,” Faulkner said.

Sustainability goals

Kate Bills, Sandvik Australia general manager – sustainability, said the LH518B is a reflection of Sandvik’s determination to lead the market for safe, productive and climate-efficient mining equipment.

“Sandvik is putting its money where its mouth is by investing in battery electric vehicles and other technologies that are helping customers achieve their sustainability goals,” Bills said.

“Customers both globally and in Australia are increasingly looking for these kinds of solutions and we are proud to be providing them.”

About Agnico Eagle and the Fosterville Gold Mine

Agnico Eagle is a leading global gold producer with operations in Canada, Europe, South America and Australia. The company’s Fosterville Gold Mine is a high-grade, low-cost underground gold mine, located 20km from the city of Bendigo in Victoria. The Fosterville Mine features highly-profitable gold production, as well as extensive in-mine and district scale exploration potential.

About the Sandvik LH518B underground loader



• Features a high-power electric driveline with the most powerful electric motor available for underground use

• Produces less heat, zero diesel emissions

• Features fast and easy AutoSwap battery self-swapping system

• Minimal infrastructure requirements

• Reduced consumption of maintenance parts and less major component change outs.

