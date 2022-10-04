AGL signed on to power Cowal

News Ray Chan
Evolution Mining has secured a competitive, long-term power supply agreement with AGL Energy for its Cowal gold operation in New South Wales.

The eight-year partnership begins in January 2023.

With power costs representing seven per cent of Evolution’s total costs, the deal agreement provides ongoing long-term security of power supply to Cowal at competitive pricing consistent with Evolution’s previously reported FY23 guidance and FY24 outlook.

Importantly, a growing portion of the power will be from renewable sources and provides Evolution a clear pathway to meeting its commitment to reduce energy (Scope 1 and Scope 2) emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

Evolution operates five wholly-owned mines — Cowal in NSW, Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

About Ray Chan

Editor of industrial titles and mastheads with Prime Creative Media. Publications include Rail Express and Australian Mining (web content).

