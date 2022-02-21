Aggreko takes the stress, emissions out of mine power

Aggreko has revolutionised mine power generation with its new 1300kW ultra-low emissions package, designed to remove 99 per cent of controlled emissions.

By separating nitrous oxide into nitrogen and oxygen and by turning carbon monoxide into carbon dioxide, the package produces 90 per cent less emissions than the next best competitor on the market.

Aggreko global head of mining Rod Saffy said it was important for innovations like this to do the job without interfering with mining operations.

“Our ultra-low emissions package is a world-class power generation system that reduces practically all of the controlled emissions from generator exhaust streams,” Saffy said.

“Proudly, it is the world’s lowest-emitting modular thermal power generation system – far exceeding the most stringent environmental requirements.

“Through a combination of a selective catalyst reducer (SCR) and oxidation catalyst, our ultra-low emissions package cuts carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide and hydrocarbon emissions to create a clean supply of power.”

As miners and companies like Aggreko alike all chase their net-zero targets, solutions like this are becoming increasingly necessary to ensure such words become action.

Saffy said Aggreko had designed the ultra-low emissions package to be easily deployed so that miners can get on with mining.

“The new system is designed to meet the strictest air quality restrictions resulting in faster deployment and long-term use while significantly reducing environmental impact,” he said.

“Mining customers will benefit from knowing their operational emissions will be significantly cut back, their carbon footprint reduced, and their air quality permitting standards are met, ultimately increasing productivity on-site.

“The new power system is particularly helpful for miners where space constraints prevent a renewable solution from being a practical option.”

The product has already been implemented for an oil and gas company in Texas, United States, called Major Midstream Company (MMC).

Aggreko product manager for power and natural gas, Geoff Bland, explained how Aggreko tailored its service to MMC.

“Our challenge was to compress gas at an extremely large cryogenics plant that was nearly 10 times more compressed than usual and get them onto the power grid,” Bland said.

“Our engineers developed a complete skid system to handle the high decompression requirements, we designed and installed our ultra-low emissions package to retrofit on each natural gas generator to reduce emissions, and we worked with our partners to design and install a real-time monitoring system.

“Our customer was able to obtain air permits quickly, while the mobile gas power system allowed production to begin far ahead of permanent utilities reaching the site.”