AFL welcomes partnership extension with Coates

The AFL is pleased to announce a partnership extension with Coates, one of Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider, that will increase support for women’s football for the next three years.

Joining the AFL as the naming rights partner of the Coates Talent League (formerly NAB League) earlier this year, Coates has expanded its support to become an official partner of AFLW and Workplay – the AFL’s industry-first careers platform for AFLW players.

Launched in 2021, the latest edition of Workplay powered by John Holland connects AFLW players with flexible employment, career and educational resources to further advance the opportunities for W players to thrive on and off the field.

Coates’ support of the Coates Talent League – Australia’s premier underage football pathway competition for boys and girls in the eastern states – will assist the next generation of AFL and AFLW players to showcase their skills and develop into the best they can be.

AFL executive general manager customer and commercial Kylie Rogers said the AFL was thrilled to extend its partnership with Coates.

“The AFL is delighted to continue its partnership with Coates as the official partner of AFLW and Workplay in 2023 and beyond,” Rogers said.

“The AFL and Coates share the same commitment to supporting the progression of women in our respective industries and we’re looking forward to continuing to work together to achieve this both on and off the field.”

AFL general manager of Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone said AFLW welcomed Coates’ support of women’s football.

“Coates’ contribution to AFLW and the Workplay platform, alongside our other valued AFLW partners, will strengthen our ability to help AFLW athletes reach their potential, whether that be their on-field careers or developing their passions away from football,” she said.

Coates chief executive officer Murray Vitlich echoed this statement.

“Coates is excited to extend our partnership with the AFL to support the AFLW, who continue to lead the way in creating a tremendous platform for their athletes to achieve their football goals and further their aspirations away from the field. Like AFL, we are committed to the progression of women and offer AFLW athletes the opportunity to join our business through Workplay, while also supporting their football goals and commitments,” Vitlich said.

So too did Sheridan Jones, general manager marketing and communications at Coates.

“Coates is a values-based organisation where we aim to be our best, work as one team, continuously improve for our customers and care deeply about each other. Coates and the AFLW provide the best environments for teams and individuals to shine and it’s exciting to partner with an organisation with shared values,” she said.