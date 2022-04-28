Aeris set to snap up Round Oak

Washington H Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has inked a deal with ASX-listed Aeris Resources to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary, Round Oak Minerals, for total consideration of $234 million.

Upon closing of the transaction, WHSP will receive $80 million in cash and $154 million in Aeris shares, resulting in WHSP becoming Aeris’ largest shareholder with a 30.3 per centownership interest.

Round Oak has a significant, diversified asset portfolio across Australia, comprising two operating mines (Mt Colin copper in Queensland and Jaguar zinc/copper in WA) and a flagship zinc/copper development project (Stockman in Victoria). It also owns exploration tenements in the Mt Isa region.

WHSP chairman Robert Millner will join the Aeris board as a Non-Executive Director upon completion, expected on 1 July.

The transaction is subject to Aeris completing a capital raise and obtaining shareholder and other approvals.

WHSP is expected to receive total cash distributions of approximately $100 million from Round Oak in FY22 up until completion, following continued strong operating performance at Jaguar and Mt Colin.

WHSP managing director Todd Barlow said the transaction combined two complementary businesses to create an emerging, mid-tier base and precious metals company with a diverse portfolio of four operating mines, while the Stockman development project underpinned an attractive organic growth pipeline.

“It represents the culmination of a significant phase of investment in building a substantial base metals business and, through the combination of Round Oak with Aeris, provides a strong platform to continue WHSP’s exposure to copper which is well-positioned to benefit from global trends in electrification and renewable infrastructure,” he said.