Aeon sets sight on $7.2 million capital raise

Aeon Metals has successfully secured commitments from sophisticated and professional investors via a two-tranche share placement to raise $7.2 million (placement), well-supported by new and existing shareholders, including participation by the company’s major shareholder, OCP Asia (OCP Group).

Aeon has an extensive exploration tenement portfolio in the world-class Mt Isa mineral province in North West Queensland, as well as the Rawbelle district in South East Queensland, which are prospective for copper, cobalt, gold, lead, zinc, molybdenum and silver.

The flagship asset, and highest priority tenement, is the 100 per cent-owned Walford Creek Project, which is an advanced world-class copper-cobalt project and one of the highest grade significant cobalt deposits in Australia.

OCP Group has participated up to a holding of 45 per cent at the close of the placement and will participate in the Rights Offer up to a cap of $1.2 million. The issue of OCP’s shares under the placement will be conditional on shareholder approval at a general meeting to be held in mid-late June.

Aeon also announced a one for three non-renounceable entitlement offer to existing shareholders on the same terms as the placement (rights offer).

The proceeds from the placement are to be used for: