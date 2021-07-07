AECI solidifies Thiess relationship with contract extension

AECI Australia has been awarded a five-year contract extension by Thiess to continue to provide bulk emulsion explosives, initiating systems and related services to mines in New South Wales and Queensland.

The contract consolidates AECI’s base in Australia and further strengthens the relationship between the two organisations.

The contract extension will see AECI continue to provide bulk emulsion explosives, initiating systems and related services to mines in New South Wales and Queensland.

Using AECI’s existing in-country capabilities and infrastructure, the Australian contract includes the supply of bulk emulsion explosive formulations produced at AECI’s site in Bajool, Queensland, alongside gassing technology for down-the-hole delivery by Thiess.

AECI’s relationship with Thiess began in 2014 when the South African chemicals group entered Australia to support the major mining services company.

When the partnership was first inked, it came as part of AECI’s international growth strategy at the time with the Thiess contract being its first foray into the Australian market.

AECI and Thiess also have long-standing relationships in Indonesia and in a number of countries in Africa.

Other aspects of the contract include the supply of ammonium nitrate, and the supply of the IntelliShot electronic initiating system and booster.

Thiess announced last week that it was selected by MACH Energy as the preferred contractor for mining services at the Mount Pleasant thermal coal project in New South Wales.

Beginning in April 2022, this $925 million contract will extend until late 2026 and see Thiess provide drill and blast, load and haul, mining and run of mine rehandling services, progressive rehabilitation and equipment maintenance at the Mount Pleasant site.