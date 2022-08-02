Advantec introduces new TDR 140 roadheader

Advantec, a globally recognised manufacturer, has expanded its range of products with the new TDR 140 roadheader, which has been specifically adapted for tunnelling requirements.

First introduced to the German market to wide acclaim, the TDR 140 is expected to be well received by Australian companies when it arrives down under in April 2023.

STE Group will be the Australian dealer agent for the roadheader. Advantec chief executive officer Dennis Kästner expressed his excitement in partnering with STE.

“”By expanding our relationship with STE Group, we have gained deeper knowledge of the Australian market,” Kästner said.

“Like Adavantec, the STE Group is known for the excellent quality of its services. These are advantages that unite us and that we want to pass on to our customers in this new phase.

“The pooling of our strengths is an important strategic step for us and together with the STE Group we can guarantee a state-of-the-art service for our portfolio in the whole of Australia.”

The ultra-modern roadheader is kitted out with the latest specs, including a telescopic cutting unit and crawler tracks with maximum manoeuvrability.

The machine is constructed in a modular and easy-to-assemble way, with spring-pressure-loaded breaks integrated in the gears to secure against unintended movement.

The telescopic cutting unit has a stroke of 800mm and is capable of cutting cross sections up to 8m high and 9.7m wide.

The entire weight of the machine is approximately 140 tonnes and can cut into rock with a strength of up to 140MPa.

The TDR 140 keeps safety in mind with electronic security devices and visual and sound reverse and starting alarms.

The driver’s cab features a state-of-the-art protective grid and air conditioning to ensure operator comfort and safety.

The machine can also be operated from afar, with a radio remote control. This provides full control over all operational machine functions while still providing operational reliability.

Also featured on the TDR 140 is automatic grease lubrication and fire extinguish system for ultimate performance without compromising on safety.

And in keeping with its high standard of customer service, Advantec offers on-site or workshop assembly, two-week training, and toolkits for maintenance.