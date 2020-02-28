Adani to transition to producer in 2021

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow has stressed that the Carmichael mine and rail project in Queensland is “well and truly under way” to delivering first coal next year.

Dow, speaking at the first Bowen Basin Mining Club luncheon of 2020 this week, said business opportunities for contractors would flow in the coming months.

The company expects to announce primary civil contractors shortly, on top of more than $750 million in signed contracts that were already announced.

Dow also said that Adani was the sixth largest solar producer in the world.

“Coal-fired generation capacity in the Asia Pacific region is set to grow by more than 80 per cent by 2040,” Dow said.

“Coal and renewables are both important in the energy mix – India can’t grow and bring people out of poverty without coal.

“There’s an opportunity here for us, our kids and our grandkids, to keep jobs here in Queensland producing high-quality, low-emission coal.

“We’re all for democracy and people airing their opinions – but I’m committed to making sure the debate is based on facts, not on lies and mythology.”

Adani has 200 workers on the Carmichael site, 22 per cent of which are Indigenous, according to Dow.

“While Rockhampton and Townsville are benefitting as our regional project hubs, the project’s benefits are also flowing here in Mackay, with 40 locals building our first 25 trucks,” he said.

“We’re also delivering on our environmental commitments – we have completed 14 surveys on the black-throated finch population on our mining lease area, with the next to start in March.”

Bowen Basin Mining Club director Jodie Currie said the progress Adani had made to date showed the impact the resources industry can have in presenting a united front.

“We’re proud that Adani is one of many mining companies who are willing to share their project updates at our events – it’s important to keep the flow of information going to inform and empower industry contractors,” Currie said.