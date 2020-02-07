Adani to pay land clearing fine

Adani Australia has received a $20,000 fine after pleading guilty for providing false or misleading information to the Queensland Government regarding land clearing in the Galilee Basin.

The prosecution followed an administrative error Adani made in the company’s 2017/2018 annual return report for the Carmichael mine.

Adani self-reported on the error to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science in 2018, stating that the 5.8 hectares of land cleared during the final three and a half weeks of the annual return period should have been included.

This is similar to the amount of land taken up by about 100 suburban houses in Brisbane, according to Adani.

“We today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Magistrate’s court for providing the administering authority an erroneous document and will pay a $20,000 fine,” an Adani spokesperson said.

“This is in relation to an administrative error. There was no environmental harm, all relevant works were legal, and fully complied with our project conditions.

“We took responsibility for the administrative error at the time and introduced improvements to internal processes when it was discovered in 2018 and reported by us, to ensure paperwork errors of this nature are avoided in the future.

“We are pleased this matter is now resolved.”

The offence will not result in a conviction record.