Lucas Dow steps down as Adani CEO

Lucas Dow will remain in a non-executive role at Adani Australia despite stepping down as chief executive of the company.

Carmichael’s current project director David Boshoff will replace Dow as chief executive, with Dow taking up the role of director in the company.

Adani stated that Dow would continue to be involved in the business and remain an integral part of the Adani Australia team.

“Lucas Dow joined Adani Australia in April 2018 and under his leadership Adani Mining reshaped the Carmichael project, achieved final approvals and completed the first critical 12 months of construction,” Adani stated.

His successor, Boshoff joined Adani Mining in 2019 and led the ramp up of construction activities at the Carmichael project, introducing systems to ensure the company was on track to deliver first coal next year.

Boshoff was previously general manager at BHP’s Mt Arthur and Daunia coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland, respectively. He was also key in starting production ramp up at BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA)’s Caval Ridge coal mine.

Prior to joining BHP, Boshoff led mining teams in coal, iron ore and platinum operations in South Africa and central Queensland.

He holds an executive master’s in business administration (EMBA) from Melbourne Business School and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD).

The change in leadership comes as Adani prepares for operation of the Carmichael mine and rail project in Queensland.

The integrated mining and railway project in the Galilee Basin received approval from the Queensland Government in June 2019 and the first coal is expected in 2021.

The project will feature a 27.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) green field coal mine and a 200km railway line connecting the mine to the existing Goonyella rail system.

The Carmichael mine is expected to have an operating life of approximately 60 years.