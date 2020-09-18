Adani accelerates Carmichael’s on-site construction

Adani Mining chief executive David Boshoff says company will remain “full speed ahead” on construction of the Carmichael rail and mine project in Queensland, which is set to continue through to 2021.

The company has started work in removing overburden in the mine open cut, land clearing and surveying, civil earthworks, building roads, dam construction and rail laying.

It is on track to produce coal at the Carmichael project next year.

“Our mine and rail camps are nearing capacity, and altogether we have more than 1500 people working on the project at site, and at our Brisbane, Townsville and Rockhampton offices,” Boshoff said.

“We have delivered on our promises, exceeding the target of employing 1500 people in the Carmichael project. A hundred per cent of our workers reside in Queensland.”

The chief executive also signalled that more jobs would be created as “this is just the construction phase.”

This will include permanent roles for the operation of the mine and rail.

“The Stop Adani movement said our project would never go ahead and would never create a single job. We have proved our opponents wrong,” Boshoff said.

“Mining has cushioned the Queensland and Western Australian economies from the worst of the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns and we are proud to be a part of that.”

Eighty-eight per cent of Adani’s contracts are in execution throughout Queensland, with the rail camp operations based in Collinsville; earthworks and civil work contractors sourced from Townsville and Rockhampton; and telecommunications from Mackay.