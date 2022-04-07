acQuire gives EnviroSys a facelift

acQuire has reimagined its environmental data management solution with a new release to improve user experience. Introducing, EnviroSys 9.

EnviroSys is focused on quality and compliance, allowing users to store, manage, and access any type of environmental data, whether it’s collected from a lab or logger, out in the field or in the office.

acQuire director of product Steve Mundell has been working closely with the EnviroSys team in the past year and said EnviroSys 9 is now aligned with acQuire’s geoscientific information management solutions.

“With this release, we’ve married functionality and usability to make managing your environmental compliance data easier than ever,” he said.

“Our environmental data management capability continues to go from strength to strength and acQuire’s goal is to make sure EnviroSys continues to be one of the best environmental data management solutions on the market.

“We are able to offer a global standard for user experience and licence management, plus provide extra support to users with a new all-encompassing learning and support ecosystem.”

EnviroSys 9 provides a unified and intuitive user interface along with redesigned, consistent styling. The EnviroSys logo has also been updated as part of the release, aligning it with the acQuire brand.

EnviroSys 9 also welcomes the rollout of acQuire’s licence platform, my.acQuire. It allows customers to manage their own licensed seats and users, using industry standard, best-practice user management.

Aside from a new look, the new system brings new and improved data, according to acQuire environmental leader Stuart van de Water.

“We’ve improved and simplified the data input console in EnviroSys 9,” he said.

“You can view and monitor all your data feeds in one location, regardless of their source.

“You can also easily see your loaded data details and their status, history, and any notes and attachments, in one place.

“This allows environmental administrators to keep a close eye on incoming data and address any issues immediately.”

acQuire provides geoscientific data management software and services so customers can make profitable business decisions using data assets they trust.

The company works with the world’s leading organisations, by helping them manage their mining and environmental data assets, in a smarter and more streamlined manner.