acQuire EnviroSys software gets a revamp

acQuire has revealed a new look for its environmental data management solution, EnviroSys.

The restyled EnviroSys logo aligns the software with the acQuire brand, and represents a renewed focus on simplicity and elegance.

acQuire will also be adding improvements to its environmental data management software in an upcoming release.

acQuire environmental leader Stuart van de Water said he is excited to see the improvements launch with the next software release, EnviroSys 9.

“The new-look EnviroSys reflects our aim to ensure our environmental data management capability goes from strength to strength,” he said.

“Our goal is to make sure EnviroSys continues to be one of the best environmental data management systems on the market.”

The next version of EnviroSys is due in April 2022 and is the culmination of the EnviroSys team’s efforts to improve the software.

It will include a unified user experience, enhanced data feed visibility, improved data loading, updated user interface with easier navigation, streamlined and standardised user security with an industry-standard, cloud-based licence management platform, and an enhanced learning and support ecosystem with a redeveloped help system and knowledge base.

acQuire’s EnviroSys software is focused on quality and compliance, allowing users to store, manage, and access any type of environmental data, whether it’s collected from a lab or logger, out in the field or in the office.

acQuire provides geoscientific data management software and services so customers can make profitable business decisions using data assets they trust.

The company works with the world’s leading organisations, by helping them manage their mining and environmental data assets, in a smarter and more streamlined manner.