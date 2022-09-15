Accommodation sorted for Sorby Hills

Exploration company Boab Metals has secured a 178-room accommodation camp for its 75 per cent-owned Sorby Hills lead-silver project located in Western Australia’s Kimberley region.

The camp was acquired for a total purchase price of $1.29 million, staged in two tranches: $259,000 deposit paid upfront, and $1.04m balance payable in Q4 2022.

The site will be utilised throughout the project construction and operational phases to house project employees and contractors.

The camp, currently located at the Cosmo mine site in the Northern Territory about 600 km from Sorby Hills, comprises:

33 four-room buildings with ensuites with A/C, fittings, and furniture included

23 two-room buildings with ensuites with A/C, fittings, and furniture included; and

four laundry buildings.

The acquisition represents a significant saving to the project relative to a new camp bought outright or via a lease finance arrangement.

Boab managing director Simon Noon said the acquisition was a significant de-risking milestone and was consistent with the strategy to progress project execution workstreams in parallel with finalising the company’s definitive feasibility study.