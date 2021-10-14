ABB protects people and processes with NeoGear

ABB has further developed its low-voltage switchgear for enhanced safety, performance and digital connectivity while reducing its physical size by 25 per cent compared to market average.

NeoGear is a tried and tested switchgear offering from ABB which has now been updated to welcome the age of Industry 4.0.

The reduction in size also means a 20 per cent energy savings and 92 per cent fewer bus bar components than traditional switchgear.

ABB Electrification global product manager for NeoGear Ronald van Leeuwen said this update was important in keeping up with the industry.

“The industries we serve are continually evolving in line with key market drivers like digitalisation, safety and reduction of environmental impact,” he said.

“So that we can continue to meet the needs of our customers, our product ranges must evolve too.

“Our commitment to product evolution is showcased in the advancements made to our NeoGear low-voltage switchgear. Improved operational safety, sustainability and integrated smart functionality makes it compatible with any digitalisation strategy.”

The latest NeoGear update includes real-time condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, remote assistance, fault finding and data analytics capabilities.

The equipment has an arc ignition protected zone to ensure any routine maintenance workers are kept safe from one of the more serious safety incidents possible.

ABB Australia product marketing manager of electrification Saw-Chin Toh said this safety was of the utmost importance.

“Our main priority is to ensure the safety of our people. That’s why finding a solution that delivered high safety standards was so important,” Toh said.

“Our first NeoGear Motor Control Center is installed in a remote part of our mining operation, in a dusty and harsh environment.

“Thanks to the NeoGear laminated bus bar technology, which is fully IEC-classified as an arc ignition protected zone, we have seen a major step forward in reducing the chance of damage to the installation caused by internal arcs.”