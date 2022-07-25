$7.5m placement boost for Morella

Morella Corporation has raised $7.5 million from a single tranche placement of 500 million new fully paid ordinary shares to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors in Australia and internationally, at an issue price of 1.5 cents.

Waratah Capital Advisors, through its subsidiary Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization Fund, provided a cornerstone investment in the placement for $3m.

Waratah is the sponsor and general partner of Waratah E&D Fund and Lithium Royalty, a North American royalty corporation.

Morella chief executive officer Alex Cheeseman said the completion of the successful capital raise provided the company with the balance sheet to continue to advance its lithium project interests, located in two of the best mining jurisdictions in the world (WA and Nevada, USA).

“It is a testament to the team and portfolio we have built that we have gained the support of a premier, lithium specialty investor and we are very pleased to be partnering with LRC and Waratah,” he said.

“With the raise now completed, we focus directly on advancing our projects and look forward to keeping the market updated as our exploration and resource definition works progress.”

Following completion of the capital raise and receipt of first round royalty payments, Morella will have a cash balance of about $11.5m. The majority of funds will be used towards drilling targets identified at the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project in Nevada and advancing the development of future drilling targets in Western Australia.

In addition to the equity investment, LRC, Morella and Sayona have agreed to binding terms for a royalty on lithium products produced from both the Mt Edon and the Tabba Tabba lithium projects in WA.

Sayona has previously executed a similar royalty arrangement over the Mallina Lithium Project with LRC.