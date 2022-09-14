$5.5m placement powers South Australia projects

Diversified minerals company Power Minerals has issued a placement to raise about $5.5 million from sophisticated, professional and institutional investors.

Funds will be used to accelerate and expand exploration and development of its Salta lithium project in Salta Province, and also deployed to advance the Eyre Peninsula kaolin-halloysite project and Musgrave nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE project, both in South Australia, and for working capital.

Power Minerals executive director Mena Habib said the placement delivered a strong balance sheet with a cash balance in excess of about $8.27 million to execute its work programs, which will be supported by strong, ongoing newsflow designed to continue to drive shareholder value.

The placement consists of the issue of up to 10,576,924 shares ordinary fully paid shares at an issue price of 52 cents per share, raising about $5.5m, to be completed in one tranche.