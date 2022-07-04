$3.35 million Granny Venn goodness

The Granny Venn Cut Back (GVCB) campaign in Western Australia has produced $3.35 million (excluding GST) from gold sales for owners Resources & Energy Group (REZ).

A total of 3024 ounces of gold was produced from the project’s final milling campaign, bringing the total reconciled gold production for the GVBC to 8757oz.

The reconciliation of retained gold, silver credits and incidental costs, to be shared between REZ and its mining partner BM Mining Services, will be completed during July. It is expected that further amounts will be invoiced by REZ as part of that process.

The GVCB represented the first mining operations to take place at Granny Venn since 1998.

REZ executive director Dan Moore said he was pleased with the results of the Granny Venn operation and the performance of BM Mining Services.

“This project has demonstrated that commercial mining operations from historically mined sites in the East Menzies Project Area can be successfully achieved,” he said.

“We are well placed to do this, and actively evaluating our next extraction opportunities at our Maranoa, Goodenough, and North Granny Venn mine sites. It also provides a model for generating cash flow, to fund our broader objectives of discovering a significant scale gold and nickel resource in our large Menzies holdings.”

Preparations are already underway for exploration drilling over the company’s highly prospective Gigante Grande Gold Project, including program of work (POW) applications for drilling which have been lodged and cultural heritage surveys, which have been completed.

The company is also progressing towards establishing a site office, and accommodation facilities at Menzies, which will provide greater operational flexibility for its staff and contractors.

REZ is an independent, ASX-listed mineral resources explorer, and miner with projects located in premier mining jurisdictions in Western Australia and Queensland.

In Western Australia, the company’s flagship is the East Menzies project (EMP), situated130km north of Kalgoorlie. In Queensland, the company has a Mineral Development Licence over the Mount Mackenzie Mineral Resource.