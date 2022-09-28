29Metals extends Byrnecut Golden Grove contract

29Metals has renewed its underground mining services agreement with Byrnecut Australia for the Golden Grove mine in Western Australia for a further five years, commencing from October 1.

The renewed contract extends the long-standing relationship with Byrnecut at the mine, with the existing contract entered in 2017, providing continuity of operations.

Substantially on the same terms as the existing contract, it covers development and production in the Gossan Hill and Scuddles mines at Golden Grove.

Under the renewed contract, 29Metals has formalised a commitment to identify and evaluate opportunities to collaborate on sustainability and ESG matters.

Managing director Peter Albert said after assessing a number of options, including owner mining, the company was delighted to renew the agreement.

“Byrnecut is a leading mining contractor in Australia and globally, and has been a long-time key business partner at Golden Grove,” he said.

“There is a strong alignment between our two companies from an operations, performance, and values perspective.

“The shared understanding of Golden Grove’s potential, and the strength of the relationship, have served both 29Metals and Byrnecut well as we have navigated the challenges of operating through the recent challenging external business environment.”