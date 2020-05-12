2020 Women in Industry Awards nominations now open

The Women in Industry Awards provides an opportunity to celebrate the success of females in the mining industry, with 2020 award nominations open until July 3.

As COVID-19 causes an unprecedented impact on the industry, the Women in Industry Awards aims to shed light on the individual successes of females through its excellence in mining award.

Focussing on how women in the mining industry drive change and open doors for the next generation, this award intends to showcase the positive contributions and leadership of female figures in the industry.

All ten nomination categories aim to celebrate and highlight the achievements of women, with many other categories crossing over into the mining sector.

This includes the safety advocacy award and mentor of the year award, which both have the potential to demonstrate the skilful prowess of females in the mining sector.

Nominations can be made at no cost, and are available at https://womeninindustry.com.au/nominate/