$20 million raised to fund Dolphin tungsten mine

Group 6 Metals has secured binding commitments from new and existing investors in excess of its targeted placement to raise $20 million to primarily fund ongoing construction and operating activities at the Dolphin tungsten mine on King Island, Tasmania.

The placement has been strongly supported by existing shareholders, including those among the company’s top investors with $8 million in funds raised from the top four shareholders.

Following the placement, Group 6 will offer existing eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a non-underwritten Share Purchase Plan capped at $3m, on the same terms as the placement.

Funds raised will be applied towards capital expenditure ($7m) and pre-production costs ($6m) at Dolphin, and for general working capital ($7-10m).

The company remains on track to achieve first tungsten concentrate production at Dolphin in Q1 2023.

Group 6 Metals managing director Keith McKnight said the commitments from investors were a strong endorsement of the progress made to date at Dolphin, which will enter the final stages of construction in the coming months.

“Despite several industry-wide challenges faced by construction projects, such as escalations in capital and operating costs, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure the project remains on schedule to reach this milestone in Q1 2023,” he said.

“The market fundamentals for tungsten continue to be very positive for Group 6 and we look set to become a significant supplier of tungsten at a very favourable time. With Dolphin on track to come online in 2023, a shortage of tungsten concentrate has been forecast due to increasing demand and limited new supply set to become available in the marketplace.”