$1 million injection for WesTrac technology centre

The Western Australian Government has invested $1 million towards the expansion of the WesTrac Technology Training Centre (WTTC) at Collie, to create new training and job opportunities.

The support – delivered through the Collie Futures Industry Development Fund – will assist with the next stages of growth for the cutting-edge Collie facility.

The expansion will deliver two additional buildings, which includes theory and virtual reality training rooms, along with reception, administration, and a multipurpose room. New plant and machinery will be purchased, and communications infrastructure will be enhanced.

New courses relevant to the resources and civil construction sectors will become available, including additional technology training solutions for both maintenance and operator pathways.

The expanded training centre will provide new courses and apprenticeship pathways for local students and transitioning workers, supporting the Government’s $662m investment in Collie’s transition.

WesTrac, South Regional TAFE and Collie Senior High School will continue to deliver a Certificate II in Autonomous Workplace Operations. With the expansion, additional qualifications will be introduced, with the goal being the delivery of Certificate III courses.

Through a partnership arrangement with WesTrac, the not-for-profit Motivation Foundation has been able to deliver a local pilot program supporting young people to earn qualifications and secure full-time employment.

The Motivation Foundation aims to educate and develop both life and employability skills for school students enrolled in Year 11, 12 or equivalent from diverse backgrounds.

The expansion of the WTTC will provide enhanced facilities to enable this partnership to continue into the future.

The WTTC opened in August 2020 with support from the WA Government – and is only the second of its type in the world – focusing on the technical skills needed to operate autonomous equipment, with a focus on Caterpillar mine haulage vehicles.

The Centre has experienced significant industry demand for its current course offerings, having provided training to more than 350 people since its opening.