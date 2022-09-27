$1.75 million raised for Alma copper projects

Alma Metals has received firm commitments to raise $1.75 million via a share placement to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors.

Placement funds are intended to be used for resource extension drilling at the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill copper project in Queensland.

The project includes the Briggs Central copper deposit, where an inferred resource of 143 million tonnes at 0.29 per cent copper has been defined.

Company directors have committed to subscribe for $160,000 of the placement.

The Western Australia-based company can earn up to 70 per cent interest in the project through staged exploration and expenditure totaling $15.25m over nine years.

Alma will commence a six-hole, 3000m core drilling campaign to test the validity of the exploration target at Briggs in early October.