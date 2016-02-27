News
- Mining workforce safety study preliminary findings (0) November 27, 2022 A landmark study into mental health and workplace culture across Western Australia’s mining sector has released two reports with its preliminary findings. Curtin University’s Centre for Transformative Work Design is undertaking ...
- (0) November 26, 2022 RW Holdings’ wholly-owned subsidiary Action Drill and Blast has been awarded a contract for drill and blast services at Talison’s Greenbushes mine in Western Australia. This award follows the longstanding relationship ...
- Drilling kicks off at Menzies project (0) November 26, 2022 Drilling has commenced at Kingswest Resources’ Menzies Gold Project (MGP) in Western Australia. An initial 3000m RC program has been planned to infill drill both the Stirling and Pericles Deposits to ...
- WA company on track to produce first graphite (0) November 26, 2022 International Graphite has taken a further step towards becoming a commercial producer of graphite end products by ordering a micronising qualification scale plant to be installed at its downstream processing ...
- New laboratory to support earth sciences (0) November 26, 2022 Geoscience Australia is ready to support the next generation of Earth science advances, after its new modern laboratory was officially opened last week by Resources and Northern Australia minister Madeleine ...
- Australia must take advantage of critical mineral riches (0) November 26, 2022 Australia is set to become more selective about who it lets invest in its growing critical minerals industry, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday. As a major supplier of minerals key ...
- Queensland court rejects Galilee coal project (0) November 25, 2022 The Land Court of Queensland has upheld an objection to the Clive Palmer-owned Waratah Coal’s Galilee project in Queensland, after a three-year court battle. The Environmental Defenders Office, on behalf of ...
- “That’s why I speak up”: New sexual harassment campaign (0) November 25, 2022 The campaign reinforces a clear expectation of behavioural standards and leverages the importance of ‘upstanders’ in the resources industry. November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against ...
- New CORE Innovation Hub opens its doors (0) November 25, 2022 Sponsored by BHP, the regional hub is the first business innovation centre in Newman and provides support for the Mining Equipment Technology and Services (METS) industry. CORE innovation hubs are technology ...
- Resources sector gives Queensland a boost (0) November 25, 2022 The resources sector contributed $94.6 billion to the Queensland economy in the 2021–22 financial year, according to a new report. Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the result ...
- Industry responds to new protections for Indigenous heritage sites (0) November 25, 2022 The Federal Government will establish new legislation designed to avoid incidents like the 2020 destruction of a sacred rock shelter at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia. The Government decision comes after ...
- Musgrave secures funding for Cue (0) November 25, 2022 Musgrave Minerals has received firm commitments to raise $8 million (before costs) via a placement of 40,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.20 per new share. The ...
- MinRes gives back in Yandeyarra (0) November 25, 2022 A team from Mineral Resources (MinRes) has rolled up its sleeves to help open a grocery store in the remote Aboriginal community of Yandeyarra. The community, located about 30 minutes from ...
- New campaign launched against coal tax (0) November 25, 2022 The fight against the proposed thermal coal tax continues, with the Queensland resources sector launching a large-scale media campaign to warn about its impacts. According to Queensland Resources Council (QRC) chief ...
- STEM superstars recognised nationally (0) November 25, 2022 Caroline Tiddy, University of South Australia geoscientist associate professor, has been named a Superstar of STEM for her work in developing new sensor and geotechnical exploration technologies. Tiddy was among 60 ...
- Scott Technology partners with Caterpillar to accelerate electrification (0) November 25, 2022 Scott Technology has announced an agreement to develop an automated connection system to support stationary charging of electrified machines. Scott’s expertise in this space stems from its Robofuel project, which has ...
- Second chance for Mount Morgan (0) November 25, 2022 The Queensland Government has committed funding to revive the abandoned Mount Morgan gold mine. Located in central Queensland, Mount Morgan was first opened in 1882, with mining continuing at the site ...
- ERA welcomes new legislation for Ranger rehab (0) November 25, 2022 Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) has welcomed the new legislative passing of the Atomic Energy Act Amendments Bill. The amendments will allow ERA to extend its rehabilitation programs for the Ranger ...
- Accelerating the path to net-zero (0) November 25, 2022 A new report from the Net Zero Technology Centre has identified global technology gaps and innovation priorities to drive the transition of hydrocarbon basins to an integrated net-zero future. Closing the ...
- New copper-gold extensions found at Ernest Henry (0) November 24, 2022 Drillholes at Evolution Mining’s Ernest Henry operation in Queensland have intersected significant mineralisation. The drillholes were part of the ongoing Ernest Henry exploration program, implemented after the company took full ownership ...
- Nickel West employees safe after earthquake (0) November 24, 2022 BHP has confirmed that all Nickel West employees are safe after it temporarily lost communication with its underground workers following an earthquake on Wednesday. Geoscience Australia reported that a magnitude 4 ...
- Caterpillar shows off first battery electric large mining truck (0) November 23, 2022 Caterpillar has successfully demonstrated its first battery electric 793 large mining truck, and announced a significant investment to transform its Arizona-based proving ground into a sustainable testing and validation hub ...
- Seven-year Greenbushes contract worth more than $1 billion (0) November 23, 2022 Macmahon Holdings has been contracted by Talison Lithium for the load and haul mining works at its Greenbushes lithium project in the southwest of Western Australia. The project is a joint ...
- Codrus snaps up WA rare opportunity (0) November 23, 2022 ASX-listed gold explorer Codrus Minerals has entered into a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Talgomine Minerals to earn up to a 90 per cent interest in the Karloning Rare ...
- ReNu raises $4.5 million for green energy projects (0) November 23, 2022 ASX-listed ReNu Energy has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors for a capital raising of $4.5 million. Proceeds will be applied to progress ReNu’s green hydrogen projects and opportunities, ...
- DRA wins Bravus CHPP contract (0) November 23, 2022 DRA Global will continue its relationship with Bravus Mining and Resources after securing a multimillion-dollar contract for the operations and maintenance services of the Carmichael Coal Handling and Preparation facility ...
- Two new mines approved in Queensland (0) November 23, 2022 Two steelmaking coal mines in Central Queensland have been given the green light, bringing with them up to 130 regional jobs. State Resources minister Scott Stewart said the approval of Futura ...
- Amended terms for CSA mine purchase (0) November 23, 2022 Metals Acquisition Corp. (MAC) has entered into a definitive amendment to the sale and purchase of Glencore’s CSA copper mine in New South Wales. Under the original terms, Glencore was to ...
- Roadmap for ‘hard-to-abate’ alumina (0) November 23, 2022 Australia’s alumina refining industry has a credible pathway to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, outlined in an industry roadmap report published by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). The report, ...
- Pilbara iron suitable for low-carbon steel (0) November 23, 2022 Rio Tinto has proven the effectiveness of its low-carbon iron-making process using ores from its mines in Australia in a small-scale pilot plant in Germany. The miner is now planning the ...
- ACDC aiming for December listing (0) November 23, 2022 ACDC Metals has targeted a raise of $8 million from its initial public offering as it heads towards a planned ASX listing on December 19. The company has lodged a prospectus ...
- Fortescue executive bonuses tied to emissions targets (0) November 23, 2022 Fortescue Metals Group will link its executive bonuses to climate change targets as it pushes strongly towards its decarbonisation goals. Addressing the company’s annual general meeting in Perth, executive chairman Andrew ...
- Aussie women dominate WIM100 list (0) November 22, 2022 Australian entries have dominated the 2022 edition of Women in Mining UK’s “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining” (WIM100), a biennial publication that highlights the wealth of female talent within ...
- Lightning strikes on the ASX (0) November 22, 2022 Lightning Minerals has commenced trading on the ASX, following strong interest in the initial public offering of about $40 million. The company has raised $7m to conduct exploration activities for critical ...
- Sunday Creek potential draws in $16 million (0) November 22, 2022 Southern Cross Gold has secured firm commitments for a placement of shares to raise a whopping $16 million. Excited by the discovery of a “spectacular” wide intersection of gold-antimony mineralisation grading ...
- Thiess hosts meeting of mining minds (0) November 22, 2022 Thiess will host Mining3’s 2022 Innovation Forum at its global headquarters in South Bank, Brisbane this week. The invitation-only event will welcome industry experts and thought leaders who will take part ...
- Kennedy Energy Park shines for Queensland (0) November 22, 2022 The final stage of testing and commissioning of an Australian-first hybrid renewable energy project in North Queensland is underway. As part of this week’s Regional Community Forum in Hughenden, MPs and ...
- Exploration ideas sought for minerals growth (0) November 22, 2022 The Queensland Government has released a discussion paper looking at changing the way exploration is run for critical minerals, including speeding up approvals in the state. Resources Minister Scott Stewart said ...
- WA support for potash projects (0) November 22, 2022 The Western Australian Government has announced an extension of the potash industry royalty rebate scheme established in the 2022-23 State Budget. The extension of the scheme will provide a non-repayable ...
- Mining giants pour money into WA legacy projects (0) November 22, 2022 The Western Australian Government has launched a state-first Resources Community Investment Initiative (RCII), which will facilitate investment in iconic state infrastructure projects as well as community and social initiatives. Established with ...
- AMEC honours mining industry achievers (0) November 22, 2022 The finalists for the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies’ (AMEC) industry awards have been announced, ahead of the upcoming Awards Presentation Dinner on December 8. AMEC chief executive Warren Pearce ...
- KOTH production on track as Red 5 dismisses M&A talk (0) November 21, 2022 Red 5 has reported that its King of the Hills (KOTH) gold mine in Western Australia is well on track for commercial production next month. During November, the KOTH process plant ...
- Critical minerals groups share $8.6 million funding (0) November 21, 2022 New South Wales Deputy Premier and resources minister Paul Toole has announced that 19 organisations would share in more than $8.6 million under Stream 1 of the $130 million Critical ...
- Centrex rock phosphate bound for New Zealand (0) November 21, 2022 Centrex Limited’s fully-owned subsidiary Agriflex has commenced its first international export with 5000 tonnes of rock phosphate currently heading for leading New Zealand agricultural cooperative Ravensdown. The 5000 wet tonne trial ...
- Perenti, ABB team up in electrifying venture (0) November 21, 2022 Diversified mining services company Perenti has signed an agreement with global technology company ABB to collaborate and explore approaches to support net zero emissions targets for underground and open-pit mines. Experts ...
- Coburn mineral sand product ready for shipment (0) November 21, 2022 Strandline Resources has achieved commercial production of Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) at its Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia. Ore commissioning of the in-pit mining units, wet concentrator plant (WCP) ...
- Record Greenbushes production to meet lithium demand (0) November 21, 2022 The Greenbushes lithium operation in Western Australia has produced record amounts of spodumene concentrate in the September quarter. The deposit is recognised as containing the highest grade, is one of the ...
- Innovation protects underground workers from falling hazards (0) November 21, 2022 The Australian-made SafetySpear won the prestigious Innovative Mining Solution category at the Australian Mining Prospect Awards last week, just 18 months after it was introduced to the market. From over 20 ...
- Drills turning for Havilah at Kalkaroo (0) November 21, 2022 Drilling has begun at Havilah Resources’ Kalkaroo tenements, following mobilisation of the contractor drilling rig and associated equipment to site this week. The program is funded by OZ Minerals under a ...
- Placement finds funds for WAI drilling (0) November 21, 2022 WAI Resources has secured firm commitments for a placement of new shares to institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $10 million, at a price of $2 per new share. The placement ...
- Tombola acquires Golden Mile in full (0) November 21, 2022 Tombola Gold has fully acquired the Golden Mile project in Cloncurry, Queensland, increasing its ownership from 93 per cent, via successful negotiations with Aeris Resources. The company said mining at Golden ...
- Estrella to extract nickel for Glencore (0) November 21, 2022 Estrella Resources has entered into an ore processing and off-take agreement with Glencore’s Murrin Murrin operations in Western Australia. The development positions the company to move forward with the bulk metallurgical ...
- One step closer for McPhillamys (0) November 21, 2022 The New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) has approved Regis Resources’ McPhillamys gold project with conditions. In accordance with the prescribed process, DPE has now referred the project ...
- Poseidon poised for nickel production (0) November 21, 2022 Poseidon Nickel is on track to become Australia’s next nickel sulphide concentrate producer following positive feasibility study outcomes. The results show that mining and processing of 1.1 million tonnes per annum ...
- Lougher to replace Jetson at St Barbara (0) November 21, 2022 Craig Jetson has resigned as managing director and chief executive officer of St Barbara. He will be replaced by Dan Lougher, who assumes the mantle on November 28. Lougher is a highly ...
- Another trifecta for Hancock Prospecting (0) November 21, 2022 Hancock Prospecting has continued to make an impression at the country’s most esteemed and prestigious awards program for the mining industry, the Australian Mining Prospect Awards. The group won a trifecta of ...
- OZ Minerals board backs BHP’s takeover offer – what now? (0) November 21, 2022 The $9.6 billion takeover deal will allow BHP to consolidate its copper holdings in South Australia and nickel deposits in Western Australia. “The intention of the OZ Minerals board is to ...
- BHP–OZ Minerals deal confirms importance of copper (0) November 21, 2022 When BHP made its unsolicited play on OZ Minerals in August, many in the industry took it as a sign that majors are keen to get their hands on future-facing ...
- New setback in Rio Tinto’s pursuit of Turquoise Hill (0) November 18, 2022 Rio has said it will terminate agreements with dissenting minority Turquoise Hill shareholders, raising further questions about the long-planned takeover. In an update on the situation, Rio Tinto said it had ...
- BHP finally lands OZ Minerals (0) November 18, 2022 OZ Minerals has agreed to BHP’s increased takeover offer of $9.6 billion, ending several months of speculation over the deal. The mining giant won over the OZ Minerals board with an ...
- Kestrel swoops on Prospect awards (0) November 18, 2022 It was a triumphant evening for Kestrel Coal Resources at the 2022 Australian Mining Prospect Awards, held in Perth last night. One of the world’s largest steelmaking coal producers, the Queensland-based ...
- Painting a picture of mental health (0) November 18, 2022 “It’s okay not to be okay. It’s okay to get help.” That is Nigel Gould, a fierce advocate for men’s mental health and the winner of the Safety Advocate of the ...
- Queensland joins fight against thermal coal tax (0) November 18, 2022 The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) is the latest body to slam proposed thermal coal export taxes. The Federal Government announced the proposed taxes last week in a move the NSW Minerals ...
- Respect at work program cemented in mine training (0) November 18, 2022 The Australian Minerals and Energy Skills Alliance (AUSMESA) will work to finalise an Australian-first respect at work program aimed at eliminating disrespectful behaviour in the resources industry following the delivery ...
- ifm partners with Vipac to offer a combined service solution (0) November 18, 2022 Automation solutions provider ifm has announced a new partnership with Vipac Engineers & Scientists – a multidisciplinary consultancy providing noise/vibration analysis and investigation capabilities across projects in mining, oil and ...
- Gold target zone identified in NT (0) November 17, 2022 PNX Metals Ltd has identified new gold targets for follow-up after a detailed drone-based magnetic survey was conducted. The survey, flown by SensorEM, covered PNX’s 1,500-square-kilometre tenement package in the Pine ...
- Upskilling online opens pathway to success (0) November 17, 2022 Rick Mulvey’s decision to upskill with CQUniversity’s Graduate Certificate in Asset and Maintenance Management has taken his mining industry career into operations management. Taking on the course at 50, the Central ...
- Position Partners unveil new office (0) November 17, 2022 Position Partners has announced the opening of a new office, complete with training and experience centre, in Tangerang Selatan City, in the Banten Province of Greater Jakarta, Indonesia. With a growing ...
- BHP–OZ Minerals takeover talks back on (0) November 17, 2022 OZ Minerals has entered a trading halt amid renewed talks with BHP more than three months after the Big Australian’s $8.4 billion takeover offer. OZ requested the trading halt on Wednesday ...
- Metso Outotec celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for state-of-the-art service centre (0) November 17, 2022 Metso Outotec celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the company’s biggest service centre in Karratha Western Australia on November 8. The investment was announced in November 2021 and the new centre will ...
- Magmatic passes hat for Myall expansion (0) November 16, 2022 Magmatic Resources plans to raise $3 million for the expansion and acceleration of the high impact drilling program at the Myall project in New South Wales, and continued exploration of ...
- Pilbara Minerals shareholders reap rewards of lithium windfall (0) November 16, 2022 Australian lithium producer Pilbara Minerals’ incredible success in the September quarter has enabled the company to pay dividends to shareholders for the first time as a publicly listed company. Announcing details ...
- Final hurdle cleared for Kat Gap (0) November 16, 2022 Western Australia-focused gold mining company Classic Minerals has received the final ministerial approval for its Gekko processing plant, enabling the commencement of production and cashflow at the Kat Gap mine. The ...
- Caravel welcomes $12 million in funds and a new MD (0) November 16, 2022 Caravel Minerals has secured firm commitments for a $12 million placement comprising the issue of 60 million new fully-paid ordinary shares. Well-supported by new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors, the ...
- Bellevue considers toll treating ore stockpile (0) November 16, 2022 Bellevue Gold is studying options to toll treat the anticipated ore stockpile at its namesake project in Western Australia ahead of commissioning the processing plant. The decision to toll treat – ...
- Stanwell and Anglo American in green energy deal (0) November 16, 2022 Anglo American’s steelmaking coal business in Australia will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy from 2025, as part of a 10-year deal with Queensland government-owned energy generator, Stanwell. In ...
- What is gravity energy storage? (0) November 16, 2022 Australian start-up Green Gravity recently announced it will work with coal miner Yancoal on a test site for the new green energy technology, but how does gravity energy storage work? The ...
- Lycaon cracks on to carbonatite potential (0) November 15, 2022 Lycaon Resources’ wholly owned subsidiary, West Arunta Resources (WA1), has entered into a conditional binding Heads of Agreement to acquire the Stansmore rare earths carbonatite project in the West Arunta ...
- Nolans project one step closer to commencement (0) November 15, 2022 Arafura Rare Earths’ mining management plan (MMP) for its 100 per cent-owned Nolans neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) project has been approved by the Northern Territory Government. The mining authorisation allows Arafura to mine, ...
- Dacian, Genesis identify synergies as takeover bid extended (0) November 15, 2022 Genesis Minerals has extended the deadline for its takeover offer for Dacian Gold to 5pm (WST) on Monday, November 21. With a 76.1 per cent interest in Dacian, Genesis plans to ...
- Northern Star continues to shine bright (0) November 15, 2022 Northern Star Resources has announced positive progress from its FY23 exploration program, designed to support the company’s five-year profitable growth strategy. The exploration team has advanced early-stage prospects across its global ...
- BHP seed planting program to mitigate dust (0) November 15, 2022 BHP has partnered with Curtin University and Greening Australia to trial vegetation barriers to capture dust and improve air quality in the West End of Port Hedland as part of ...
- Mining giants unite against disrespectful behaviour (0) November 15, 2022 Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue are launching an innovative pilot program aimed at helping to eliminate disrespectful behaviour in the resources industry, including sexual harassment, bullying and racism. The launch comes ...
- Mackay takes off on Bravus FIFO route (0) November 15, 2022 Bravus Mining and Resources has added Mackay to its regional Queensland fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) network for the Carmichael mine. Available from December, two return flights a week will enable Mackay-based workers ...
- Australia’s first renewable hydrogen grid (0) November 15, 2022 Australia’s first remote renewable hydrogen microgrid has launched in Denham in Western Australia’s Gascoyne region. Once fully operational in early 2023, the $9.3 million Denham Hydrogen Demonstration Plant. is expected ...
- Sandvik snaps up Polymathian (0) November 15, 2022 The Australian shopping spree continues, with Swedish engineering group Sandvik moving in for Polymathian Industrial Mathematics, a Queensland-based provider of advanced mine optimisation software and services. Polymathian will be part of ...
- Iron ore price on the upswing (0) November 15, 2022 The iron ore rollercoaster continues. After reports last week that the slumping price of the major commodity may have been nearing its floor, its value surged on Monday. In the wake of ...
- Suvo strikes China kaolin supply deal (0) November 15, 2022 Suvo Strategic Minerals has struck a major take-or-pay offtake agreement with China’s Chaozhou Chengcheng Industrial. The agreement covers a minimum order of 4275 tonnes of hydrous kaolin over a three-year period, ...
- Golden opportunities to entice Gen Z (0) November 15, 2022 The Gold Industry Group (GIG)’s annual diversity events were back bigger than ever in 2022 for Let’s Talk Diversity, as a 250-person strong crowd flocked to the iconic Perth Mint ...
- SmartSurveyor 3-in-1 mapping tool available from Position Partners (0) November 15, 2022 Position Partners has announced the launch of SmartSurveyor, a compact device that can be used for survey-grade aerial mapping projects in combination with the DJI Mavic 2 or 3 series, ...
- Rent deferrals allowed for Queensland critical minerals (0) November 15, 2022 The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has welcomed amendments to Queensland Government legislation supporting the state’s growing critical minerals sector. QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the Coal Mining Safety and Health ...
- Riversgold secures $6 million for exploration (0) November 14, 2022 Riversgold has collected firm commitments for about $6 million (before costs) to underpin a major new phase of exploration activities on its Western Australian lithium projects. Riversgold executive chairman, David Lenigas, ...
- Perenti upgrades guidance after strong results (0) November 14, 2022 A solid operational performance in the past year has enabled Perenti to upgrade its FY23 guidance. In August, Perenti announced its FY23 guidance, expecting revenue of between $2.4-$2.5 billion and EBIT(A) ...
- Queensland Super Hub to produce green hydrogen (0) November 14, 2022 North-West Queensland is set to become home to one of the state’s largest ever renewable energy projects, with Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Windlab to partner on a Super Hub ...
- Competition highlights mine rescue team capabilities (0) November 14, 2022 Victorian and New South Wales mines demonstrated their recovery skills in a major safety training exercise over the weekend at the Victorian Mine Rescue Competition. Eight teams competed in a range ...
- Mining bodies lash plan for thermal coal tax (0) November 14, 2022 Mining organisations have slammed proposals being considered by the Federal Government for an additional tax on thermal coal exports. The NSW Minerals Council said such moves would harm the state’s economy ...
- Ramelius aiming for 290,000oz production (0) November 14, 2022 Following a steadying of market and operational conditions, Ramelius Resources has provided a robust three-year outlook, reflecting consistent production and a lowering AISC cost profile. The company said gold output was ...
- Maiden Core Lithium shipment bound for port (0) November 13, 2022 The first load of Core Lithium spodumene direct shipping ore (DSO) product from its Finniss mine in the Northern Territory has been crushed and will be making its way to ...
- $250 million in funding for Pilbara Minerals (0) November 13, 2022 Australian lithium producer Pilbara Minerals has secured a 10-year debt facility from the Australian Government, through the Export Finance Australia (EFA) and Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) agencies, to support ...
- Study proves Jervois’ high grades and longevity (0) November 13, 2022 The feasibility study into KGL Resources’ Jervois copper project in the Northern Territory has confirmed that it is technically robust and financially viable. Based on a copper price of $US4.23 per ...
- Small-scale miners backed by Queensland government (0) November 13, 2022 The Queensland government is planning to introduce a suite of changes to support the continued operation of small-scale miners in the state, with a moratorium on new claims to end ...
- Jindalee spins out Australian assets (0) November 13, 2022 Jindalee Resources is proceeding with the spin-out of its Australian assets into a new listed vehicle, Dynamic Metals. The move will enable Jindalee to focus its attention on the development of ...
- $28.7 million windfall from Round Oak acquisition (0) November 13, 2022 Australian copper-gold producer and explorer Aeris Resources will receive a working capital adjustment of $28.7 million. The windfall relates to the acquisition of Round Oak Minerals, which was completed in July. Aeris ...
- Harris elevated to Sandfire helm (0) November 13, 2022 Sandfire Resources has appointed Brendan Harris as managing director to replace founding chief executive Karl Simich, who stepped down from the role on September 30. Harris has extensive experience as an ...
- De Grey shares in demand as Mallina funding secured (0) November 13, 2022 De Grey Mining has closed its share purchase plan (SPP) announced in October, having received 1760 applications of which about 1700 were from eligible shareholders totalling in excess of $20 ...
- George first Aboriginal chair of ASX company (0) November 13, 2022 Dr Kate George has become the first Aboriginal woman to chair an ASX-listed company. She has accepted an invitation to join the board of Ten Sixty Four as non-executive chair. George is ...
- Fortescue, Kazakhstan explore green energy potential (0) November 11, 2022 Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) will work with the Republic of Kazakhstan to explore the potential to deliver renewable energy projects and green hydrogen production. FFI and the Kazakhstan Government have cultivated ...
- Komatsu kicks goals with Western Sydney Wanderers (0) November 11, 2022 Komatsu has confirmed a sponsorship with the Western Sydney Wanderers (WSW) for a second year. The A-League women’s football team will be supported by Komatsu for the second year in a ...
- BHP flags megatrends and IR laws at AGM (0) November 11, 2022 The Big Australian explored a number of themes at this week’s annual general meeting (AGM). BHP chair Ken MacKenzie highlighted the fact the miner’s portfolio is positioned to benefit from several ...
- Green steel and onshore lithium poised to reduce emissions (0) November 11, 2022 Plans to produce green steel in the Pilbara and a push to process lithium onshore could lead to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the iron ore and steel ...
- Coal production costs have doubled over six-year span (0) November 11, 2022 These rising costs are only one of the challenges facing the industry. Whitehaven Coal, a prominent player in the coal mining space, said unit costs were an estimated seven per cent ...
- Rio’s Turquoise Hill bid put back on ice (0) November 11, 2022 Rio Tinto’s long-planned takeover of Turquoise Hill Resources has hit a major roadblock, with a Canadian regulator noting public interest concerns. The deal has now been postponed indefinitely. “The company (Turquoise Hill ...
- Bowen Rail collaborates with students in new partnership (0) November 11, 2022 The 2022 F1 in Schools Challenge has kicked off in Brisbane at the Bowen Rail Company’s (BRC) new Community Partnership Program. The program saw 27 budding engineers, mathematicians and roboticists from ...
- Mining to tackle workplace culture (0) November 11, 2022 The mining industry will focus on tackling workplace culture, according to IGO chief people officer Sam Retallack. Retallack told delegates at this year’s International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) that “we ...
- Orica earnings up by 36 per cent (0) November 10, 2022 A revamped strategy and improved market conditions have enabled underground mining solutions provider Orica to record a significant lift in profits. The company registered a Net Profit After Tax for the ...
- Rio looks to modernise relationships with Traditional Owners (0) November 10, 2022 Rio Tinto and Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation (YAC) have signed an updated agreement aimed at strengthening ties and delivering improved social and economic outcomes for the Yindjibarndi people in WA. The updated ...
- Vorster named interim CEO for Hastings (0) November 10, 2022 Barely four months after leaving BCI Minerals, Alwyn Vorster has been appointed interim chief executive officer of Hastings Technology Metals. Vorster was managing director of BCI for more than six years, ...
- Rox raises $4 million for Youanmi exploration (0) November 10, 2022 Western Australia-focused gold exploration and development company Rox Resources has raised $4 million via a placement of 24.24 million new fully paid ordinary shares an issue price of 16.5 cents ...
- Coal not to blame for electricity prices: MCA (0) November 10, 2022 The Minerals Council of Australia says renewables and gas, not coal, set the price in electricity market. The group was responding to news that the government planned to intervene and push ...
- Whitehaven production dampened by floods (0) November 10, 2022 Regional and localised flooding impacts have hampered production at Whitehaven Coal’s open cut mine operations in the Gunnedah Basin of New South Wales. ROM production was lower than planned across all ...
- $150 million boost for Monadelphous pipeline (0) November 10, 2022 Engineering company Monadelphous Group has secured new contracts and contract extensions in the resources and energy sectors totalling about $150 million. The company has been engaged to provide construction services at ...
- Thiess Caval Ridge contract worth $600 million (0) November 9, 2022 Thiess has extended its mining services contract with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) for the Caval Ridge operations in Queensland. With a potential term of up to five years, the new contract ...
- World Gold Council addresses climate change challenges (0) November 9, 2022 The World Gold Council (WGC) has identified the key physical climate-related vulnerabilities of the gold mining industry and outlined a range of adaptation strategies to support the industry in managing ...
- Australian Mining Prospect Awards tickets still available (0) November 9, 2022 The Prospect Awards, to be held in Perth for the first time in 2022, recognise the best in mining and mineral processing. The Prospect Awards are the most esteemed and prestigious ...
- Is the iron ore price nearing its bottom? (0) November 9, 2022 The iron ore price has been on something of a rollercoaster ride over the past two years. It reached a record high of close to about $US240 ($371) a tonne in May ...
- Palantir to help digitalise Westrac operations (0) November 9, 2022 Palantir Technologies will deploy its Palantir Foundry analytic tool across Westrac’s servicing and rebuild operations centres in Perth. The agreement further expands Palantir’s work in the Australian industrial sector, adding to ...
- Cost savings as Dartbrook speeds to restart (0) November 8, 2022 Australian Pacific Coal is working with strategic partners M Resources and Tetra to fast-track the restart of the Dartbrook coal mine, aiming for an immediate 1.5 million tonne-a-year target and ...
- Ore reserves underpin Henty growth (0) November 8, 2022 Catalyst Metals has announced an initial JORC 2012-compliant ore reserve estimate of 983,000 tonnes at 3.6 grams per tonne for 115,000 ounces at its Henty gold mine in Tasmania. The company ...
- PYBAR to service Rosebery mine (0) November 8, 2022 PYBAR Mining Services, a subsidiary of Metarock Group, has executed a new mining services contract with Hong Kong-listed MMG for the Rosebery mine in Tasmania. Rosebery is an underground polymetallic base ...
- Newcrest extends Telfer mine life (0) November 8, 2022 The board of Newcrest Mining has approved an outlay of $214 million to extend the life of its Telfer operation in Western Australia. The company will proceed with the West Dome ...
- Dalgaranga put into care and maintenance (0) November 8, 2022 Gascoyne Resources has suspended open pit mining and ore processing operations at its Dalgaranga site in Western Australia. The two million tonnes per annum Dalgaranga mill will be transitioned to a ...
- Funds for next stage of Rum Jungle rehabilitation (0) November 8, 2022 The Federal Government has agreed to fund Stage 3 of the Rum Jungle rehabilitation process in the Northern Territory. This grant is a significant milestone for the project, which seeks to ...
- Used compressors: a breath of fresh air (0) November 8, 2022 With new equipment supply tight, providing a steady source of quality reconditioned used compressors is a sound – and sustainable – alternative, says Dominic Fancini of Atlas Copco Portable Air ...
- Less haste on workplace relations bill: MCA (0) November 8, 2022 The Minerals Council of Australia has called on the Government to allow further investigation of the potentially harmful effects of the workplace relations bill currently proposed. MCA chief executive Tania Constable ...
- Wallis extends long-running Murrin Murrin stint (0) November 8, 2022 Wallis Drilling will continue to provide drilling services at Glencore’s Murrin Murrin nickel-cobalt mining operation in Western Australia’s Goldfields region. The family-run business has been with Murrin Murrin for 24 years, ...
- Arafura powers Korean car giants (0) November 7, 2022 Perth-based Arafura Rare Earths has signed a binding offtake agreement with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation to supply NdPr (neodymium and praseodymium in the form of NdPr oxide or ...
- Peabody to redevelop North Goonyella mine (0) November 7, 2022 US-based coal producer Peabody has taken initial steps to redevelop the company’s North Goonyella mine, a premium hard-coking coal longwall operation in Queensland with more than 70 million tonnes of reserves. The company’s ...
- AIC, Demetallica consolidate into new company (0) November 7, 2022 AIC Mines and Demetallica are poised to consolidate and build a new Australian copper and gold mining company. Under the terms of a bid implementation agreement, AIC Mines has agreed to ...
- Wiluna acquisition boosts Oar battery metals focus (0) November 7, 2022 Oar Resources has signed a binding option term sheet with Denchi and First Standard Minerals for the full acquisition of a lithium project near Wiluna in Western Australia. The exploration is ...
- $4 million injection for Broken Hill cobalt project (0) November 7, 2022 Cobalt Blue Holdings has placed 6.9 million new shares at an issue price of 58 cents each to raise proceeds of $4 million (before costs). As a result of the ...
- IMARC 2022 wraps up – with 2023 already in the works (0) November 7, 2022 This year’s International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) finished in Sydney last Friday, with Beacon Events chief operating officer Anita Richards calling the event “the place to be”. IMARC 2022 was ...
- Argyle pink diamonds on display in Melbourne (0) November 7, 2022 The Melbourne Museum has put what is believed to be the world’s rarest pink diamond in on show: The Argyle Violet. The 2.83-carat Australian diamond comes from the now shuttered Argyle ...
- Tombola funds kickstart Queensland gold production (0) November 6, 2022 Tombola Gold has released 132.7 million new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of 2.6 cents per share to qualified institutional and sophisticated investors, and already received about ...
- Rio Tinto drills start turning on West Wits tenement (0) November 6, 2022 West Wits Mining’s farm-in partner, Rio Tinto Exploration (RTX), has commenced the maiden drilling program at the Mt Cecelia project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia. Access tracks and drill ...
- Agnico Eagle swoops in with Pan American for Yamana (0) November 6, 2022 Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver Corp have put up a joint bid for Yamana Gold, in an attempt to scupper Gold Fields’ planned acquisition of the Canada-listed gold ...
- Rio partners with Pilbara Traditional Owners group (0) November 6, 2022 Rio Tinto will invest $5.6 million over five years into the Pilbara Cultural Land Management Project (PCLMP) that enables Pilbara Traditional Owners to work together to preserve their Country and ...
- TECH gets the tick (0) November 6, 2022 Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) has received Australian Federal Government approval to build and operate its Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) project, which aims to become a leading supplier of high-grade, ...
- Wheels in motion for Mackerel Metals demerger (0) November 6, 2022 Australian-based lithium explorer Zenith Minerals’ fully-owned subsidiary, Mackerel Metals, has begun proceedings for the demerger of Zenith’s gold and base metal assets into a separate ASX-listed company, lodging its prospectus ...
- ERA dips into mine security bond for Ranger clean-up (0) November 4, 2022 With the company struggling to cover costs to rehabilitate the Ranger uranium mine, Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) has been granted access to $56.8 million from its security bond held ...
- Australian resources minister addresses global energy transition (0) November 4, 2022 The second day of the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) has seen keynote speakers address the global energy transition, including Australia’s role in the process. Federal Minister for resources Madeleine ...
- Positioning into Rockhampton (0) November 4, 2022 Mining customers in central Queensland can now access local intelligent positioning solutions, with Position Partners opening a new base in Rockhampton. The expansion into Rockhampton, which follows the company opening a ...
- First Nations delegates play key role at IMARC (0) November 4, 2022 As the 2022 iteration of the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) enters its last day in Sydney, First Nations delegates have continued to play a vital role. With as much ...
- Prospect Award finalists announced (0) November 4, 2022 The finalist list for the 2022 Australian Mining Prospect Awards has been released, highlighting the best and brightest in the resources sector. The 2022 Prospect Awards will be held on November ...
- Green energy transition a key IMARC focus (0) November 3, 2022 The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) began on November 2, with a particular focus on green energy transition. Green energy transition has been a key challenge for the industry, as ...
- Epiroc goes Smart and Green (0) November 3, 2022 The company’s Smart and Green series is the next step in highlighting the benefits of zero-emission technology and automation. Epiroc has ramped up deliveries of its battery-electric vehicles. The company has ...
- Neoen powers up BHP battery-energy projects (0) November 3, 2022 BHP has signed a renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Neoen for about half of Olympic Dam’s electricity needs from FY2026. The figure is based on current forecast demand, and allows ...
- Bravus backs ‘home away from home’ for sick kids and their families (0) November 3, 2022 Seriously ill North Queensland children and their families will continue to have a home away from home at Townsville University Hospital thanks to the support of Bravus Mining and Resources. Bravus ...
- Epiroc grabs majority slice of Radlink (0) November 3, 2022 Epiroc has completed the acquisition of a majority stake (53 per cent) of Radlink, an Australian company that provides mines with wireless connectivity solutions. Radlink, headquartered in Perth, Australia, designs, delivers, ...
- Calls for transparency within mining as IMARC begins (0) November 3, 2022 Former NZ Prime Minister Helen Clark and BHP group procurement officer James Agar have called for “radical” transparency in the mining sector. Clark and Agar delivered keynote addresses at the first ...
- First mineral sands ore processed at Coburn (0) November 2, 2022 First ore has been processed in the wet concentration plant (WCP) of Strandline Resources’ fully-owned Coburn mineral sands project in WA. As part of the commissioning process, the tuning of WCP ...
- R3D in three-year copper sulphate deal (0) November 2, 2022 R3D Resources, a significant copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chillagoe Region in Queensland, has executed a binding Heads of Agreement with Kanins International to supply it with copper sulphate ...
- $40 million raised for Korean plant and Dubbo project (0) November 2, 2022 Australian Strategic Materials (ASM) has received firm commitments for an institutional placement to raise about $30 million, with demand significantly exceeding shares available. The company will also offer eligible existing ASM ...
- Queensland resources spend up $1 billion (0) November 2, 2022 A new report has confirmed the growing contribution of Queensland’s resources sector to the state’s economy, well beyond the billions of dollars in royalties and taxes it generates for the ...
- Rio Tinto defers Turquoise Hill special vote (0) November 2, 2022 Rio Tinto has delayed a special shareholder meeting to vote on its proposed takeover of Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources. Rio has proposed a $3.3 billion deal for Turquoise Hill shares ...
- IMARC 2022 kicks off today (0) November 2, 2022 Australia’s largest mining and resources conference and expo is underway in Sydney. The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) will host more than 7500 attendees from over 100 countries at Sydney’s International ...
- First Peko magnetite to be shipped from Darwin (0) November 1, 2022 The first ever shipment of magnetite from the Peko Rehabilitation Project is leaving Darwin Port this week, a strong sign of confidence in the Territory’s economy and mining sector. The Peko ...
- Latest NSW mining investor register released (0) November 1, 2022 The New South Wales Government has released the latest NSW Mining Investor Register, which brings the state’s projects and key investors together. Fifteen investment-ready minerals projects, an increase of four from ...
- Glendell mining extension rejected (0) November 1, 2022 The NSW Minerals Council has slammed the decision of the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) to refuse consent for the Glendell Continued Operations Project. The Glendell open cut mine is part of ...
- Bellevue camp designed with wellness as priority (0) November 1, 2022 Bellevue Gold‘s new 343-person camp at its namesake project in Western Australia has been designed with the mental health and wellbeing of its occupants as priorities. The completion of the camp, ...
- Funds manager sees opportunity for gold investment (0) November 1, 2022 Perth-based Argonaut Funds Management has launched a pure gold equities fund to capitalise on the relative underperformance of Australian gold stocks. Argonaut is an investment house technically driven and focused on ...
- Solid gold for Calidus quarter (0) November 1, 2022 Strong performance at Calidus Resources’ Warrawoona Gold Project (WGP) in Western Australia has helped the company achieve gold production of 12,836 ounces for the September quarter. The ramp-up towards steady state ...
- Cannon board accepts Kinterra takeover offer (0) November 1, 2022 Australian nickel exploration company Cannon Resources has agreed to an off-market $45 million takeover offer from Kinterra Battery Metals Mining, a private equity fund focussed on critical minerals. Kinterra has offered ...
- Falling iron prices force JWD suspension (0) November 1, 2022 Emerging iron and copper company CuFe has suspended operations at the JWD joint venture (JV) in Western Australia, part of the wider Wiluna West project owned by GWR Group. The company ...
- Collaborating on trends in mining (0) November 1, 2022 Tomorrow global leaders will collaborate on trends in mining, investment, and innovation towards a sustainable future at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) at the ICC Sydney. The most pressing challenges and ...
- Epiroc snaps up mining automation specialists (0) October 31, 2022 Leading mining equipment manufacturer Epiroc is set to acquire another Australian business: Remote Control Technologies, a company that provides automation and remote-control solutions for mining customers around the world. With ...
- Evolution farewells Cobb Johnstone (0) October 31, 2022 Evolution Mining has paid tribute to former non-executive director, Cobb Johnstone, who passed away over the weekend after a long battle with illness. Johnstone was chief operating officer at Sino Gold ...
- KOTH ramp-up on track for December (0) October 31, 2022 Red 5’s King of the Hills (KOTH) operation in Western Australia is on track for December quarter ramp-up despite some problems during the September period. The company reported that the schedule ...
- Record revenue as IGO mourns Bradford (0) October 31, 2022 IGO has delivered improved quarter-on-quarter financial performance with record sales revenue and EBITDA of $398 million. The company owns and operates the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation, the Forrestania nickel operation and the ...
- WA mining amendment bill passes Upper House (0) October 31, 2022 New laws that support the ongoing security of Western Australia’s mineral titles system have passed the Legislative Council. The Mining Amendment Bill 2022 will improve regulation of WA’s resources sector ...
- Fortescue marks first ore at Iron Bridge magnetite project (0) October 31, 2022 Fortescue Metals Group has hit a significant milestone, marking first ore feed into the processing plant at its Iron Bridge magnetite project in the Pilbara. With first production anticipated in the ...
- Rio and BHP join forces for tailing project (0) October 31, 2022 Rio Tinto and BHP have come together to accelerate the development of technology that could significantly increase water recovery from mine tailings. This increase would in turn reduce potential safety risks and ...
- Swift forms partnership with IWIMRA (0) October 31, 2022 Swift has partnered with IWIMRA (Indigenous Women in Mining and Resources Australia) to help facilitate discussions around Indigenous women in the mining and resources sector. IWIMRA will lead the conversation, and ...
- Strong Newcrest quarter tempered by fatality (0) October 31, 2022 Newcrest Mining has reported a strong first quarter following planned maintenance work, and is on track to meet annual guidance. The company produced 527,115 ounces of gold and 32,459 tonnes of ...
- Exploration grant for Poseidon project (0) October 31, 2022 Poseidon Nickel has received a grant of $180,000 from the Western Australian Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for the planned drilling program on the highly prospective Western ultramafic unit at Lake ...
- Golden results for Golden Mile (0) October 31, 2022 Mincor Resources has extended the mine life at its Kambalda nickel operations in Western Australia to six years, following an initial ore reserve assessment for the Golden Mile zone. The company ...
- VTEC marks 15 years of Aboriginal engagement (0) October 31, 2022 Fortescue’s highly successful Vocational Training and Employment Centre (VTEC) program has marked 15 years of operations, training and recruiting more than 1000 Aboriginal people for full time jobs with the ...
- Robe River joint venture rings in half a century (0) October 28, 2022 Representatives from Rio Tinto, Mitsui and Nippon Steel have gathered in Perth to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Robe River joint venture’s first shipment of iron ore from the ...
- Fortescue posts record first quarter performance (0) October 27, 2022 Fortescue recorded iron ore shipments of 47.5 million tonnes in the first quarter of the 2022–23 financial year (FY23), which represents four per cent increase on the prior comparable period ...
- Northern Minerals partners with Iluka for Browns Range project (0) October 26, 2022 Australian heavy rare earths producer Northern Minerals (NTU) has entered into a number of agreements with Iluka Resources to provide an initial 30.5 kilotonnnes supply of total rare earth oxide ...
- Budget affirms importance of resources sector (0) October 26, 2022 The Federal Budget has spotlighted developing Australia’s critical mineral industry, encouraging low-emissions technology and decarbonisation, and growing the country’s workforce of the future. It also highlighted the significant contribution the ...
- Change at the helm for Rox Resources (0) October 26, 2022 Alex Passmore will step down as chief executive officer and managing director of Western Australian company Rox Resources. Following the recent completion of Youanmi gold project scoping study, Passmore and the ...
- Global Lithium assumes full control of Manna (0) October 26, 2022 Growing multi-asset Western Australian lithium company Global Lithium Resources has entered into binding agreements to acquire the underlying Manna lithium project tenements in Western Australia from Breaker Resources. The deal includes ...
- Global dealer network offer local support (0) October 26, 2022 Rammer, one of the most respected brands for hydraulic rockbreakers, started building a global network of representatives right from the beginning of its operation in 1979. By exploring different markets ...
- Minprovise open day event showcases ZI-2100 cone crusher (0) October 26, 2022 Minprovise opened its doors on 15-16 September to showcase and demonstrate the ZI-2100 cone crusher assembled in the company’s main workshop at 13a Stott Road Welshpool, Western Australia. Guests, clients and ...
- Pay rises the solution to skills shortage: Unions (0) October 26, 2022 The Mining & Energy Union (MEU) has recommended a boost in pay and conditions in order to attract local workers and get ahead of the skills shortage. The suggestion comes after ...
- OZ share price back below BHP offer (0) October 26, 2022 Lower production and soaring costs have seen the share price for OZ Minerals bounce up and down in recent days. When BHP made its unsolicited $8.4 billion, $25-per-share takeover bid for ...
- SMC’s servo cylinder enables improved mineral recovery rates (0) October 26, 2022 One of the world’s largest gold mining companies operating in Australia sought a means to improve air cylinder operation for the dart valves in their flotation cells. The company installed new ...
- Rio Tinto issues open letter to Turquoise Hill shareholders (0) October 26, 2022 Rio Tinto has issued an open letter to the shareholders of Turquoise Hill Resources outlining the future of TRQ and reiterating its long-term commitment to Oyu Tolgoi. The open letter comes ...
- Tradesales announces the opening of a new manufacturing plant (0) October 26, 2022 Tradesales has announced that it had secured the keys to a new manufacturing plant in the Avon Valley Industrial Park, 12 times the size of the company’s current factory in ...
- Rio seeks nod for China Baowu joint venture (0) October 26, 2022 Rio Tinto is seeking shareholder approval to approve a joint venture with the China Baowu Steel Group to develop the Western Range mine in the Pilbara of Western Australia, and ...
