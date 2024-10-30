Newmont’s Suriname operation honoured by US Secretary of State

Image: Timon/stock.adobe.com

Newmont has announced that its Suriname operations have been honoured with the US Secretary of State’s award for corporate excellence in the climate resilience category.

This prestigious award underscores Newmont’s role in advancing economic development in Suriname, emphasising its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

“Newmont is honoured to receive this prestigious award, it is a testament to our commitment to creating value and improving lives through responsible and sustainable mining,” Newmont chief executive officer and president Tom Palmer said.

“Since we began operations in Suriname, we recognised the critical needs of local communities, especially with regard to infrastructure and economic opportunities that have been impacted by climate change.

“Over the years, we have built programs in collaboration with our community partners to support existing businesses and to generate new opportunities that benefit from Newmont’s value chain.

“This includes working closely with artisanal small-scale miners on their land reclamation efforts and offering capacity-building programs and financial assistance to develop a new pipeline of small business opportunities.”

Newmont’s programs in Suriname are designed in collaboration with community partners to foster local economic growth.

The company supports existing businesses, helps create new ones, and works closely with artisanal small-scale miners on land reclamation efforts.

Through capacity-building programs and financial support, Newmont has facilitated a new pipeline of small business opportunities.

“As a 103-year-old US-based company, we are proud to demonstrate our commitment to the highest ethical and environmental standards, and to the long-term advancement of Suriname and its people,” Palmer said.

The award’s competitive selection process includes US companies nominated by ambassadors from around the world, reflecting the significance of Newmont’s impact on Suriname’s green development goals.

Newmont’s dedication to sustainability has driven socio-economic growth in local communities through talent development, local procurement and other initiatives.