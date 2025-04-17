Newmont’s golden payday

Image: Timon/stock.adobe.com

Newmont’s year-long drive to divest its non-core assets is now complete with the finalised sales of its Akyem and Porcupine operations in Ghana and Canada, respectively.

With the Akyem and Porcupine transactions closed, the divestment program has generated approximately $850 million before closing adjustments.

“This is a significant milestone for Newmont, as we have now divested all six of our non-core operations from the program announced in early-2024,” Newmont president and chief executive officer Tom Palmer said.

“With the cash proceeds received this year, we remain committed to continuing to strengthen our balance sheet and return capital to shareholders through ongoing share repurchases.”

Total gross proceeds from the divestments are expected to generate $US4.3 billion ($6.9 billion) for Newmont, including $3.8 billion from non-core divestitures and $527 million from the sale of other investments.

In February 2024, Newmont declared it would sell any ‘non-core’ assets that fail to meet its Tier 1 standard, which put several projects in its portfolio up for grabs, including the Telfer and Havieron operations in Western Australia – sold to Greatland Gold in September 2024.

To date, Newmont has also:

“The closing of these transactions completes a significant portion of our strategic portfolio optimisation, initiated in early-2024, and enables us to further strengthen our investment-grade balance sheet and continue returning capital to shareholders through ongoing share repurchases,” Palmer said.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.