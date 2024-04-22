Newmont welcomes new tech head

The Tanami gold operation. Image: Newmont.

Newmont has welcomed a new member to its executive leadership team who will lead technical work across the business.

Francois Hardy has joined the company as chief technology officer (CTO), taking over from interim CTO Dean Gehring.

Hardy brings more than 30 years of technical and operational experience in mining to the role.

He commenced with Newmont in 2002 and has held roles including exploration group head, managing director Africa and general manager Tanami.

“Francois is a strong leader with deep technical experience and a demonstrable track record of improving operating performance,” Newmont president and chief executive officer Tom Palmer said.

“His appointment will further strengthen Newmont’s executive leadership team, adding valuable technological expertise which will be central to our ongoing success as a business.”

Before joining Newmont, Hardy held executive positions at Avmin Ltd and De Beers Consolidated Mines.

His new role will involve looking for new ways to enhance the company’s operations through innovation and new technologies.

