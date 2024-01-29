Newmont welcomes new legal leader

Image: FocusStocker/shutterstock.com

Newmont has appointed a new chief legal officer that will lead the company’s legal, compliance and regulatory affairs globally.

Peter Wexler will join the company towards the end of the first quarter of 2024, and will be based at Newmont’s headquarters in Denver, US.

“Peter’s appointment further strengthens Newmont’s executive leadership team,” Newmont president and chief executive officer Tom Palmer said.

“Peter brings decades of world-class legal and risk management experience at global organisations, which will be invaluable as Newmont continues to grow, building on its position as the world’s leading gold mining company and robust copper producer. We are excited to welcome him to Newmont.”

Wexler is an experienced legal and risk management leader with more than three decades of experience. His expertise spans managing legal, risk, compliance, M&A (mergers and acquisitions), antitrust, litigation and corporate governance affairs.

Wexler served as Schneider Electric’s chief legal officer for the past 15 years. In the role, he was responsible for managing the company’s legal, risk management and compliance matters globally, overseeing, negotiating and structuring numerous complex deals, and directing a team of over 300 people in 32 countries.

While he was at Schneider Electric, Wexler received the M&A Advisors’ Top Business Development Professionals of the Year Award in 2020, and was named one of the Financial Times’ Top 20 General Counsels in the World in 2022.

Earlier this month, Newmont suspended processing operations at its Telfer gold operation in Western Australia after a tailings dam crack was detected.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.