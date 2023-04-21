Newmont takes ESG action

Newmont has released its 2022 sustainability report as part a company-wide push to share its most substantial environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics.

Financial highlights from the report include the company contributing $11.1 billion in direct economic contributions through salaries, taxes, royalties, payments to governments and community contributions.

Safety and workplace culture highlights involved a female senior leadership increase of up to 30.6 per cent, in comparison to 25.6 per cent from 2021. The company also completed more than a million critical control verifications since 2019 to ensure the safety of its workforce.

Environmental highlights include Newmont receiving approval and validation of its rebaselined 2030 Scope 3 climate target by the Science Based Targets initiative, which was a 30 per cent reduction of Scope 3 emissions by 2030.

Newmont president and chief executive officer Tom Palmer said the company continued to lead the gold industry in sustainability through its ESG practices.

“Newmont recognises that achieving our purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining, requires a strong commitment to accountability and transparency,” Palmer said.

In recognition of Newmont’s ESG efforts, the Dow Jones sustainability index ranked the company as top gold miner for the eighth consecutive year.

The company was also recognised in the latest Bloomberg gender equality index.

Newmont has published global sustainability reports on an annual basis since 2003. In May 2023, it will publish its third annual climate report.