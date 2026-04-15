Newmont pauses Cadia operations after NSW quake

The Cadia mine. Image: Newcrest

Newmont has suspended underground operations at its Cadia mine following a magnitude-4.5 earthquake that occurred last night west of the site near Orange in New South Wales.

The NSW central west experienced seismic activity, as reported by Geoscience Australia, in close proximity to the Cadia operation.

Newmont said its safety procedures functioned effectively, with all underground personnel accounted for and progressively returned to the surface. No injuries have been reported.

“The safety and wellbeing of our people remains our highest priority. Underground operations have been paused while specialist teams undertake inspections and assessments,” the company said in a statement.

According to a report in The Guardian, 153 people who were working underground “were progressively returned safely to the surface, and have been debriefed”.

“Personnel underground moved quickly and appropriately to refuge chambers,” an internal Newmont announcement stated. “Mine rescue teams worked through a structured re-entry and rescue plan.”

“Personnel underground moved quickly and appropriately to refuge chambers. Mine rescue teams worked through a structured re-entry and rescue plan.”

Newmont said it will provide an update on any material production impacts, if applicable.

Large parts of NSW experienced tremors and aftershocks overnight, in what has been described as a record-breaking event for the region.

The second-largest earthquake ever recorded in the area was a magnitude-4.3 event in 2017, coincidentally also on April 14. That quake saw Cadia evacuated and underground mining operations suspended for three months.

Cadia is one of Australia’s largest gold and copper operations, with forecast annual production of 270,000 ounces of gold and 65,000 tonnes of copper as a by-product.

The site comprises the Cadia East underground mine, one of the world’s largest gold and copper deposits, which commenced commercial production in 2013 using large-scale panel caving methods. The Ridgeway mine remains in care and maintenance, while the Cadia Hill open pit supports tailings storage.

Cadia is currently advancing underground development for Panel Cave 1–2 following the completion of PC2–3 drawpoints. With a 35-year reserve life and ongoing investment in infrastructure, tailings capacity and environmental performance, the operation remains a long-life, world-class asset.

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