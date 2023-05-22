Newmont leadership shake up

Newmont has announced the appointment of a new executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Karyn Ovelmen is a highly experienced financial professional who will focus on Newmont’s financial discipline, maintaining a robust and flexible balance sheet to support the company’s capital allocation strategy, and will be responsible for Newmont’s global finance functions.

Ovelmen brings extensive global leadership experience to the role. She has previously held chief financial officer roles for highly complex and capital intensive companies in the resource and energy sectors, including Flowserve, LyondellBassell Industries, and the now defunct Petroplus Holdings.

Most recently, Ovelmen has acted in board of director roles at Hess Corporation and Arcelor Mittal.

Newmont chief executive officer Tom Palmer said Ovelmen has proven leadership capabilities.

“Our balanced and disciplined approach to capital allocation to maintain financial strength and flexibility, and the highest standards of corporate governance, are Newmont’s industry trademarks and critical to our long-term strategy,” Palmer said.

“Karyn brings a breadth of global experience operating in complex financial environments and has proven leadership and commercial capabilities to enable success during periods of transformation.

“Karyn is uniquely qualified to ensure our financial approach underpins the safe delivery of long term value to all our stakeholders through sustainable and responsible mining.”

Ovelmen will be a member of the Newmont Executive Leadership Team and will join the company during the second quarter of 2023.

Newmont’s leadership changes come as its takeover of Newcrest, an Australian gold miner, has been given the green light by the board.