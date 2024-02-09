Newmont continues to spread the C.U.R.E

Image: bongkarn/stock.adobe.com

Newmont and Project C.U.R.E. have extended a partnership providing medical care to those in need for a further five years.

Project C.U.R.E delivers medical supplies and life-saving training for healthcare providers in developing countries and communities near Newmont mining operations.

Newmont has committed to an annual contribution of $200,000 over the next five years, totalling $1 million.

Newmont said its ongoing partnership with Project C.U.R.E has created a positive economic ripple effect across 36 countries.

“Creating a positive impact on more than 10 million people globally, through our partnership with Project C.U.R.E. is something we are incredibly proud of,” Newmont chief safety and sustainability officer Suzy Retallack said.

“For nearly two decades, our partnership has helped deliver support to host communities near our operations and around the world.

“We look forward to continuing to leverage our combined global reach to make a strong impact where it is needed most.”

Since 2005, Newmont has partnered with Project C.U.R.E. to distribute more than $42 million worth of medical supplies and equipment through multiple sponsorship initiatives.

The C.U.R.E. College program has trained more than 440 medical professionals and impacted more than two million patients.

“We are proud of our partnership with the team at Newmont,” Project C.U.R.E. president and chief executive officer Douglas Jackson said.

“For nearly two decades, we have worked together to save lives and strengthen the healthcare infrastructure for millions of people.

“In countries like Ghana and Suriname and now Mexico, Guatemala and others, we have established a figurative gold standard for corporate social responsibility and making our communities healthier, happier and more hopeful.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.