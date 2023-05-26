Newmont advances renewable energy projects

Newmont has published its 2022 climate report, outlining several projects the company plans to focus on to help combat climate change.

“Climate change is one of the greatest global challenges of our time and its impact on our earth and our business is undeniable,” Newmont president and chief executive officer Tom Palmer said.

“We believe that industries that create value — like mining — have a responsibility to drive bold actions and innovation to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Newmont plans to focus on advancing renewable energy projects that have the potential to reduce emissions by up to one million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent at its Boddington and Tanami mines.

Located in Western Australia and the Northern Territory respectively, Boddington and Tanami are the only mines that Newmont currently operates in Australia.

The company will also focus on progressing its Vision Zero program, a partnership with Caterpillar to achieve zero emissions mining.

Vision Zero was established in 2021 and will trial zero emissions battery electric haul systems for surface and underground operations.

Elsewhere, Newmont is partnering with the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory on research related to carbon sequestration in mine tailings and will survey and engage will key suppliers and customers to incorporate emission reduction targets into contracts.

Newmont executive vice president and chief strategy and sustainability officer Peter Toth said that the company prides itself on actively seeking out solutions to climate change.

“We have a plan on where we want to be by 2030, and we’re delivering on that,” he said.

“We have not only ambition and a goal to get to net-zero by 2050, but we also have a credible pathway to get there.”