Newcrest gains management of Juri joint venture

Greatland Gold has announced that the management of the Juri joint venture (JV) will transfer to Newcrest, its joint venture partner from July 1.

The Juri JV is an unincorporated joint venture between Greatland Gold and Newcrest. Greatland own 49 per cent of the JV and Newcrest own 51 per cent. The JV was formed in November 2020 to accelerate exploration at the Paterson Range East and Black Hills exploration licences.

Under the terms of the farm-in and joint venture agreement which governs the Juri JV, Newcrest could elect to become the joint venture manager at any time following an initial period.

Newcrest has now exercised its right to do so and will assume this responsibility from the beginning of the 2024 financial year. The transfer of management of the Juri JV to Newcrest does not affect any of Greatland’s other rights as a joint venture participant.

Greatland managing director Shaun Day said the company welcomes Newcrest elevating its engagement and interest in the Juri JV.

“Greatland strongly believes in the prospectivity of the Juri Joint Venture tenure and will continue to be an active participant following the upcoming management transition,” Day said.

“The shift of Juri Joint Venture management to Newcrest provides Greatland’s exploration team the opportunity to put greater focus on our 100 per cent owned portfolio of highly prospective tenure together with our responsibilities as the new manager of the farm-in and joint venture arrangement with Rio Tinto on the Paterson South project.”

Greatland has the intention to continue as an active and supportive joint venture participant given the potential for the discovery of new intrusion-related gold-copper deposits similar to its Havieron gold-copper deposit, Newcrest’s Telfer gold-copper mine and Rio Tinto’s Winu copper-gold deposit.