New ‘world class’ rare earths project emerges in Victoria

East Gippsland near Glenaladale. Image: nilsversemann/stock.adobe.com

Gippsland Critical Minerals (GCM) has confirmed the Victorian Government has greenlit its Fingerboards rare earths and critical minerals project in Glenaladale.

Retention and exploration licences have been granted for the project, which will have a revised scope and stronger community engagement since it was originally tabled in 2023.

The Victorian Government also indicated that several exploration license applications made by GCM would be included in additional mining exclusion zones around the retention license areas.

GCM has made a number of changes to rescope the new Fingerboards project which will include:

the establishment of a mining exclusion or ‘buffer’ zone of approximately 1.5km from any mining to the existing Lindenow Valley horticultural area to safeguard local agriculture

the fencing off and establishing of conservation areas in gullies to substantially reduce impacts on native vegetation and the environment

significantly increasing investment in community and First Nations engagement

ensuring positive outcomes for the local community through benefit sharing, including

economic and employment opportunities.

Recently-appointed GCM chief executive officer Michelle Wood said Fingerboards will be a ‘world class’ deposit.

“After working to develop the Fingerboards opportunity over the past decade, we knew we needed to do things differently to create a project that meets community expectations,” Wood said.

“The licences have been renewed for an improved project that protects local agriculture and jobs in the Lindenow Valley, creates new employment opportunities through training and apprenticeships, and better protects the environment for future generations.

“There is still a great deal to do to determine the final shape of the project.

“This includes a genuine commitment to listen and engage with the community and to work with local people on community benefit sharing and a wide range of technical and environmental studies.”

