New WA rare earths deposit ‘world-class’

Victory Metals’ ionic clay heavy rare earth and scandium discovery at the North Stanmore project in Western Australia has been tipped as a ‘world-class’ deposit.

The discovery was recognised by the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA), part of the WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.

GSWA is a major publisher of pre-competitive geoscience information contributing to the exploration and development of the state’s resources.

“We are honoured by the Geological Survey Department of Western Australia’s recognition of our clay-hosted heavy rare earth project as world-class,” Victory Metals chief executive officer Brendan Clark said.

“This endorsement underscores the significance of our discovery and highlights our commitment to advancing innovation in the rare earths sector.

“Our team remains dedicated to harnessing the full potential of this groundbreaking project, which we believe will play a crucial role in the future of sustainable technology and resource development.”

The North Stanmore project is rich in heavy rare earth elements (HREE), which are essential for the production of critical technologies required to support a clean energy transition.

The project has also revealed substantial scandium resources, which is crucial in the development of lightweight and durable aluminium alloys used in automotive, aerospace, defence and other high-tech industries.

Victory Metals’ relationship with GSWA underscores the importance of collaboration between industry and government in promoting WA as a premier destination for exploration investment.

Insights shared by Victory Metals help partners like GSWA refine mapping and geoscience data acquisition, supporting future opportunities and discoveries.

Ionic clay deposits, such as those found at the North Stanmore project, are increasingly recognised for their high potential, and WA is proving to be a promising region for these critical resources.

