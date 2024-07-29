New Tier 1 gold mine continues to expand

The Hemi gold project in WA. Image: De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining has released new data revealing further expansion to its highly anticipated Hemi gold project in Western Australia.

Drilling at the Aquila and Crow deposits in the northern region of the Hemi project has the potential to further add to Hemi mineral resource estimate (MRE) and bolster the production profile set out in the company’s definitive feasibility study (DFS).

The Aquila-Crow intrusive body currently extends up to 1km east-west and 0.7km north-south.

The intrusive body was originally interpreted to pinch out at depth below Aquila. More recent interpretation suggests the intrusive continues at depth.

“Drilling beneath the DFS pit shells and below the current mineral resource at Aquila-Crow demonstrates that a large mineralised system extends to depth and is still open,” De Grey general manager exploration Phil Tornatora said.

The nearby McLeod lodes are high-grade lodes occurring in the south-east of the Crow deposit.

The lodes show different characteristics to the bulk of the Hemi mineralisation and are generally associated with smokey quartz veining with visible gold.

“The McLeod lodes in the south of Crow continue to return high grade intercepts and it is exciting to see similar style mineralisation persists in deeper holes below Aquila,” Tornatora said.

“This extension drilling has strong potential to add to the Hemi MRE, in addition to supporting conceptual studies into potential future underground mining.”

De Grey announced earlier this month that it had locked in more than $1 billion from commercial banks and government agencies for Hemi’s development.

The funding followed previous promising drilling results from Hemi, which included extended mineralisation at the Eagle deposit for a further 200m down plunge, with mineralisation still open at depth and potentially along strike.

