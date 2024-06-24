New tech for Green River

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Anson Resources and Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) will collaborate to test a new Li-Pro Lithium Selective Sorption pilot unit using brine at the Green River lithium project.

The new technology will process fresh brine under commercial production conditions that may be used to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate.

Results from the pilot unit will be used for process optimisation and product verification with the view to upscale to a proposed commercial-scale plant in future.

“Anson Resources is focused on fast-tracking the development of our Green River lithium project,” Anson Resources chief executive officer Bruce Richardson said.

“Partnering with KTS significantly reduces project risk through their advanced technology and engineering experience.”

It is expected that the pilot unit will begin production in July 2024. Anson and KTS have agreed on a cost sharing framework.

“Green River has the potential to become a key US domestic battery grade lithium carbonate project,” KTS commercial director – Americas Martin Rizo said.

“The site’s exisiting infrastructure and strategic location combined with A1 Lithium’s lithium extraction experience will support KTS in efficiently delivering and operating our Li-Pro pilot unit.

“KTS is excited to be a part of this significant opportunity in the US domestic lithium supply chain.”

If the pilot work is successful, further costs could be funded through additional KTS investment.

“At this stage of the Green River lithium project, we are looking at several technologies that can provide the company with the best outcome for extraction and the downstream purification to electric vehicle grade lithium carbonate,” Richardson said.

