New solar lighting towers a boon for mining

The new MS light towers offer sustainable energy, relying on the sun rather than diesel. Image: Atlas CEA

Atlas Copco’s new MS lighting towers have redefined sustainability and efficiency.

The humble lighting tower is a backbone of any mining operation – and it’s not hard to see why.

Since mines operate 24–7, lighting towers are essential for keeping workers safe, providing much-needed visibility on even the darkest nights.

They are also sturdy and able to be moved from location to location, both vital attributes for the vast and often-harsh Australian mining industry.

Atlas Copco has been making lighting towers for a number of years, launching its first battery-powered LED light tower, the HiLight Z3+, in 2019.

Now an industry staple, Atlas Copco has added another tower to the family: the HiLight MS 4 and MS 5.

“Atlas Copco lighting towers have an extensive reputation for being quality products, built to handle tough environmental conditions with minimal service requirements,” Atlas CEA brand leader David Buttigieg told Australian Mining.

“The new MS towers build on these key features with a focus on autonomy, functionality and connectivity.”

Driven by innovation, the new MS towers feature efficient lithium-ion batteries and solar panels to deliver a minimum of 11 hours of autonomous operation while also shortening recharging time.

The battery in the MS 4 requires only four hours to recharge, while the two batteries in the MS 5 need only five hours.

“The MS towers can operate for up to 85 hours with dimming function or 11 hours at 100 per cent without a requirement for fuel,” Buttigieg said.

“The phosphate-lithium batteries provide safer and more reliable energy storage, and the light coverage is impressive – the MS4 can cover 3856m2, and the MS5 can cover 5278m2 at 20 lux.”

Atlas Copco prides itself on developing and designing equipment to target partner needs and drive customer success.

To that end, the MS towers boast high efficiency at a low cost of ownership to ensure a quick return of investment and have been developed with serviceability in mind to reduce downtime.

For Buttigieg, the addition of the Atlas Copco HardHat canopy – a polyethylene canopy protecting the tower – is also a long-term advantage for customers.

“Atlas Copco’s HardHat canopy is legendary,” Buttigieg said. “It’s maintenance-free and corrosion resistant and will last a lifetime, without any work or maintenance from the customer’s side.”

The sustainability benefits are also amplified in the new MS towers.

“By utilising solar, the MS light towers offer sustainable energy relying on the sun rather than diesel or electric power to operate, without compromising on light quality or period of use,” Buttigieg said.

“The solar panels are parallel so if one has an issue the battery will continue to charge off the other panels with independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) per panel to maximise efficiency.”

Other sustainability benefits of the MS towers include their reliable light source independent from fuel provisioning, the ability to operate at high altitude without derating, and the inherent emission reduction.

“The SMD high-lumen LED light along with extended battery autonomy make the new MS towers some of the best performing solar lighting towers on the market,” Buttigieg said.

Boasting more autonomy, brighter lights, a smaller footprint and a robust HardHat canopy, it’s no wonder the MS 4 and 5 lighting towers have the industry excited.

“The towers will be ideal for mining applications given they offer extensive battery life between charges and the appropriate light coverage to support the high safety and visibility requirements of evening shifts,” Buttigieg said.

This feature appeared in the February 2025 issue of Australian Mining.