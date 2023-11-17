New Sandvik campus for Nevada

Sandvik is investing US$50 million in its largest US facility in Elko, Nevada.

Construction at the site is set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with the facility expected to open by the start of 2025. The facility will replace the exisiting Sandvik Elko office and warehouse.

Spanning 5.67 hectares, the facility will include larger warehouse and workshop facilities and 1280 square metres of office and training space.

The new warehouse will almost triple the size of the exisiting Elko warehouse.

“This facility will be our largest of several branches serving the US mining market,” Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions vice president, sales area USA Victor Tapia said.

“We are creating a new, modern work environment for our people, and in turn, for our customers, who operate in rapidly changing market conditions with fast-evolving technology.

“The new building will facilitate increased collaboration opportunities and enable us to better serve our customers for years to come.”

The new facility has been designed with circularity, waste reduction and carbon footprint top of mind, and will feature dedicated infrastructure to support battery electric vehicles, welding areas, a training centre, a painting booth and a simulator area.

