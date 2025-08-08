New research puts WA on the global lithium map

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

New research by the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA), Curtin University and the University of Western Australia has uncovered how high-grade lithium deposits form.

Published in Communications Earth & Environment, part of the prestigious Nature publishing group, the study offers breakthrough insights that could reshape lithium exploration across Western Australia and beyond.

WA already supplies around 35 per cent of the world’s lithium, largely from pegmatite deposits found in Archean terrains, ancient and stable rock formations over 2.5 billion years old, such as those in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions.

While most global lithium exploration models are based on younger geological settings, the GSWA-led study reveals that Archean lithium systems operate under different conditions. This means current models may not apply in WA’s unique geological context.

“Our findings provide fundamental insights that not only deepen our knowledge of WA’s geology but also strengthen the state’s position as a global leader in lithium exploration,” GSWA executive director Michele Spencer said.

“It’s especially pleasing to see the work published in Communications Earth & Environment, a high-profile journal from the internationally respected Nature publishing group, which helps us share these insights with a global audience.”

The research comes amid surging global demand for lithium, a critical mineral used in electric vehicle batteries, solar energy storage and other clean energy technologies. As supply struggles to keep pace, identifying new sources is vital.

Part of the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, GSWA plays a key role in driving mineral exploration by delivering critical data, innovative research and geological insights.

This latest research positions Western Australia as a global hub for lithium exploration and underscores the importance of understanding its ancient geological foundations.