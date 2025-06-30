The PowerCore 4x4 family. Image: Donaldson

Donaldson, a global leader in filtration solutions, is proud to announce the upcoming release of its latest additions to the highly successful PowerCore 4×4 range: new air filter housing kits for the Toyota N80 Hilux (GUN 2.8L, 2.4L) and the iconic 70 series LandCruiser (4.5L).

Engineered in Australia for the country’s most harshest environments, these kits bring proven heavy-duty mining technology to the light-vehicle segment.

With today’s diesel engines increasingly relying on high-efficiency systems to reduce fuel consumption and lower emissions, the need for superior filtration is more critical than ever.

Unlike older engines, modern diesel engines are particularly sensitive to even the smallest contaminants — and in no place is this truer than in Australia’s mining regions, where extreme heat and ultra-fine dust can wreak havoc on engines.

Following the overwhelming success of the XLC200K PowerCore air cleaner kit for the Toyota LandCruiser 200 series, Donaldson has continued innovating to meet demand from owners.

These air housing and filter kits for the Hilux and 70 series are complete, quick-turnaround retrofit solutions, designed to withstand the unique challenges endured by off-road mining operations.

High-efficiency filtration: The PowerCore housing uses Donaldson’s proprietary ultra-web HD blue media technology, which captures sub-micron particles with 99.99 per cent filtration efficiency — outperforming standard OEM (original equipment manufacturer) filters.

Extended filter life: Exceptional dust-holding capacity for longer-lasting performance.

Compact and easy to install: Designed for seamless retrofitting with heavy-duty mounting brackets and isolators, these housings drop into existing locations with minimal modification.

Rugged design: Built to endure heat, vibration, and moisture common in harsh environments.

Straight-through airflow design: Enhances engine protection and performance by efficiently capturing and separating dust before delivering clean air.

Service made simple: Integrated restriction indicator for optimal service intervals.

To get early access to Donaldson’s kit release updates, click this link.