New platform to improve WA environmental approvals

Image: Andrey_Popov/shutterstock.com

A new online solution designed to increase the efficiency of environmental applications has been launched in Western Australia to streamline the mining approvals process.

The new system, ‘Resources Online’, has been designed to centralise information and expand the digital capability of mining and petroleum environmental applications, enhancing the customer experience, data collection and business intelligence.

The mining and petroleum industries were consulted throughout the digital portal’s design process, providing general and technical feedback before the launch.

Resources Online is part of the WA Government’s fast tracking mining approvals program, which aims to shorten approval timeframes of environmental applications and assessments for specific smaller or low-risk projects.

Resources Online will be administered by the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety and will replace the current environmental assessment and regulatory system.

“Resources Online represents a major step forward in making government services easier to access and navigate,” WA Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said.

“The (WA) Government remains committed to improving business processes and reducing red tape to provide industry with the certainty it needs to make investment decisions.

“While we are working hard to improve approval timeframes across the resources sector, at no point will we compromise on community expectations or the interests of Traditional Owners.”

Resources Online will be implemented via a phased approach, with further initiatives being introduced next year.

The first phase will migrate programs of work from the environmental assessment and regulatory system to Resources Online. A program of work is required before exploration activities can begin.

Resources Online will also include a trial of the eligible mining activity framework, which provides an alternative form of authorisation to undertake certain minimal ground disturbance activities and can be managed without the need for assessment by an environmental officer.

